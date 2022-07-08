MURRAY — The month-long dead period that puts the brakes on all organized practice sessions and workouts for high school teams throughout Kentucky ends this weekend.
Officially, football teams could begin workouts with helmets and shorts on Sunday. Most will wait for Monday, while all other teams, including soccer, can crank up their practice schedules later that week.
In the wake of not one, not two, but three rough heat waves that have baked western Kentucky in recent weeks, most teams probably were glad that a dead period exists. However, starting next week, as the gate is lifted for teams to start their preparations for their respective seasons, the heat is expected to still be in place and that means teams will be taking precautions.
“We all follow (Kentucky High School Athletics Association) guidelines,” said Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield, who said this is not negotiable. “We all have to follow them, so that means teams aren’t getting an advantage on others. It’s all safety first.”
School districts that test trying to bend the rules risk very stiff penalties in the commonwealth. The KHSAA, which already was implementing measures to protect athletes, started keeping an even closer eye on how its member institutions conduct their preseason practice sessions in 2008 when a heat-related incident in Louisville resulted in the death of a player.
Before that incident at Pleasure Ridge Park High School, the Louisville Courier-Journal in 2018 said that the KHSAA was requiring mandatory water breaks and stoppages of outdoors activities once the heat index (a measurement that determines how hot the air actually feels) reached 105 degrees.
After the player’s death, the Courier-Journal quoted KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett, who talked about how new measures for requiring cooling tubs be present and that coaches complete a four-hour safety course every two years.
When camp opens Monday for the football teams at Calloway County and Murray High, the high temperature is expected to be 93. Tuesday, that high could reach 95.
At the same time, Head Coach Evan Pierce and his Calloway boys soccer squad will be participating in a camp at the University of Evansville in Evansville, Indiana. He said camp officials are already preparing to offer alternative practice sites.
“They’ve got indoor facilities up there that we can use, so I’d imagine we’ll be using those during the day, but they’ve already told us that they’ll be watching it real closely,” said Pierce, whose team already has had to do some dancing with the heat index. “Yeah, right before the dead period, that’s when one of those first heat waves hit and we were taking people inside (the Calloway field house). It’s something you have to watch very closely.”
KHSAA guidelines call for all activities to cease once the heat index — measured on-site, usually by a trainer — reaches 104 degrees. For heat index readings of between 95 and 103, teams undergo mandatory water breaks every 10 minutes. Once the heat index drops to 94, there is still a requirement for water breaks to be taken that last 10 minutes and be administered every 30 minutes.
“You can’t run from it anymore,” Greenfield said of how she can remember seeing Murray High football players practicing in the middle of the day during the summer when she was a student in the 1980s. “You figured that everything was fine and nobody seemed to pass out.
“Times change.”
