MURRAY — As Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood discussed Saturday’s football road trip to former fellow Ohio Valley Conference rival Middle Tennessee earlier this week, he also reviewed last week’s 56-0 loss at Atlantic Coast Conference representative Louisville.
And he noted something that may actually be a good sign for Racer Nation, even with such a lopsided score.
“This didn’t feel at all like what happened at Texas Tech,” Hood said on his weekly appearance Monday on “The Racer Report” on FROGGY 103.7. He was referring to last year’s season opener, a 63-10 loss to the Big 12 team in Lubbock in which Hood felt his team did not really compete.
“I don’t think we backed down any. Obviously, when you get beat 56-0, you don’t do a whole lot of good things, but we did some good things.”
Had the Racers executed better, there would have been even more “good things.” Hood said the Racers missed on what he said were 11 chances at “explosives,” which are offensive plays that could have gone for at least 20 yards.
Finding a way to finish those opportunities will be the main goal as the Racers head back to Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium, where the Blue Raiders hosted Murray State in numerous OVC battles back in the day. However, in the 1990s, MTSU decided that it had grown to the point that it could give NCAA Division 1-A a whirl and that decision appears to have been profitable as the Blue Raiders are now regular participants in postseason bowl games with the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS, which is short for “major college” football).
In fact, the Blue Raiders have won five of the 13 bowl games in which they have played, 10 under Head Coach Rick Stockstill, who has four of those wins and with whom Hood is very familiar.
“Stocks? I’ve known him for a long time, ever since he was the receivers coach at Clemson (which Hood was an assistant at fellow ACC member Wake Forest). He’s just an unbelievable man,” Hood said of Stockstill, who is in his 17th season at MTSU and is the fourth-longest tenured head coach in the FBS.
Along with knowing Stockstill, Hood also said he knows that MTSU has a very formidable team this season. The Blue Raiders are 0-2 but both losses are to Southeastern Conference programs. One of those was to SEC kingpin Alabama in Tuscaloosa as the Blue Raiders were overmatched. The other defeat, this past Saturday against Missouri, probably should have been a win as MTSU lost, 23-19, in Columbia.
“Middle has a heck of a football team. They should’ve beat Missouri. You watch the game and they had them beat. They did everything to win the game and didn’t win the game,” Hood said, paying particular attention to the Blue Raiders’ defense. “They put a lot of pressure on you. They do a lot of blitzes, different looks. They’ve got two interior tackles (Zaylin Wood and Marley Cook) that are phenomenal. They’ve got an outstanding safety (Tra Fluellen). I mean, they’ve got dudes and they can cause a lot of confusion and put a lot of pressure on you.”
One thing that is encouraging for the Racers at this point is that most of the players who started this season on the roster are still on that roster. This had already started becoming a problem after last year’s Tech game when a massive injury bug clearly showed that it had not left the team, taking starting quarterback DJ Williams on the final play of the first half, as well as running back Damonta Witherspoon (now at Samford).
One game later, the Racers lost their top deep threat in receiver Jacob Bell as the Racers would fall into a black hole in which also would start four different quarterbacks in the first four games.
This year, there appears to be little of that activity happening, at least now.
“Everything’s good healthwise right now,” Bell said of his situation as he suffered a season-ending finger injury last year in Game 2.
The team actually have welcomed back two players from minor issues in the preseason, both defensive backs. One of those is Jayson Coley, the other is Zayteak McGhee, who produced one of the most memorable plays for the Racers against UofL with a spectacular interception on an attempted bomb from Cardinals quarterback Jack Plummer.
“That’s the difference in this team,” Hood said of McGhee’s pick. “One of the things I noticed in spring ball is that we’re faster in the secondary and we’re now able to compete on deep balls. That would’ve been a touchdown last year, not an interception.”
Linebacker Lawaun Powell is dealing with a leg injury sustained in the preseason. However, in his place, Nick Walker has stepped up to have several good moments.
Still, the defense needs help and that can only come from a more productive offense. With all of those opportunities left on the table at Louisville, Bell said a concerted effort is being made this week to make good on them at Murfreesboro.
“It’s on the receivers to concentrate on catching the ball,” Bell said of how there were a few drops that hurt those chances. “And it may take a few games for us to get comfortable (with whoever is at quarterback, be it starter Williams or backups Eric Phoenix or Jayden Stinson) because, with our personnel, we might have one guy run a route differently from me or some of the other guys.”
Kickoff is set for 6 Saturday night in Murfreesboro. Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley will have the call on FROGGY 103.7, while ESPN+ will also televise the game.
