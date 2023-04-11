MURRAY — Murray High wanted desperately to return to the championship game of the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Softball Tournament title game this season, after falling to host Carlisle County a year ago.
The Lady Tigers believed that had the formula to make a similar run this season and, this time, win it. However, lurking in the deepest waters of the region was a program that has taken down some of not just the best small schools in far-western Kentucky over the years but some of the biggest as well.
Monday, as the sun began to set on Lady Tiger Field in Murray, the big teeth of Ballard Memorial once again bit down on an opponent, turning a one-run deficit in the fifth inning into a 7-1 win that moved the Lady Bombers into tonight’s semifinals in Clinton.
“I told them going into (Monday) that I had been told by other coaches around the region, no offense Carlisle, but Ballard was probably going to be our toughest game. If we could get this one, we’d be in good shape,” said Murray High Head Coach Jonathan Rogers, whose team (4-5 after starting the season 4-0) led 1-0 on a Derryauna Hudspeth double in the bottom of the fourth.
Ballard (8-1 and winner of its last six games) answered with two runs in the fifth on a two-run home run to dead center field from Trinity Williams that was set up after the Lady Tigers botched a pop fly behind the pitching circle. Then, they added three more on Serenity Owens’ long fly ball that was misplayed into a three-base error that drove home two more runs and was followed by Kinley Doublin’s RBI groundout that made the score 5-1 in the sixth.
Ballard then put the game away with two more runs in the seventh after an infield pop-up was caught for an out, but the ball was fumbled on the exchange from the glove and a sacrifice fly that resulted in a gorgeous over-the-shoulder catch by second baseman Mylee Smith in shallow right field.
“We’ve got to have better stamina,” Rogers said of how his team has had several games this season where it has a lead in the middle-to-late innings but cannot add to those leads. “We’ll have a 1-0 lead, like tonight, but you’ve got to keep scoring. You can’t expect (pitcher Kylie Chapman, whose single in the fourth came ahead of Hudspeth’s RBI double) to throw a shutout every game, not against teams like this.
“We’ve got to have at least three runs a game, but we did have two balls, one behind the pitcher, that we’ve got to the outs on. We make those, yeah, we may give up a home run, but it’s only for one run and we’re still tied (after the top of the fifth inning). We still have a chance.”
The Lady Bombers ended with six hits Monday, compared to three for the Lady Tigers. Rogers said Ballard pitcher Madyson Bohde, only an eighth grader, entered this game throwing 78% of her pitches for strikes, with 75% of those coming on the first pitch of an at-bat.
“She also had only three walks through eight games. She does a great job of hitting her spots,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.