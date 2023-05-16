MURRAY — Monday's 4th District Baseball Tournament matchup between crosstown rivals Calloway County and Murray High went about like everyone probably envisioned.
Then again, probably not.
Oh sure, everyone keeping tabs on this one was anticipating a tight, hard-fought contest. However, truth outdistanced prediction by a long, long way as the third-seeded Lakers and second-seeded Tigers engaged one another in one of the most well-played and dramatic games imaginable that included everything, from a home run to even a triple play.
When all was said and done, it was one more element that tipped the balance — redemption — as Calloway pitcher Bryson Dennis, whose last visit to Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park had been a basic nightmare, escaped a bases-loaded jam with a game-ending strikeout in the bottom of the 10th inning to preserve a 3-2 Laker win.
The win puts Calloway (14-16) into tonight’s championship game with Marshall County, set for 7. Murray High finishes its season at 14-13, having fallen to the Lakers for the second straight year in the first round of the districts.
“There were so many people doing great thing on both sides of this,” said Calloway Head Coach Travis Turner, then focusing on Dennis, who did not record a single out against Murray High in the team’s second game this season, won 7-6 by the Tigers, also at Alumni, and how the junior sought information during a Saturday workout session on how to make Monday different, should be needed.
“When Bryson came to throw, before he started his session, he asked me, ‘Coach? What was the deal with me and the mound at Murray (Dennis had walked five batters in the first inning as Murray High took a 5-0 lead)?’ I said, ‘Well, it’s a more severe slope than you’re used to typically and you’re not quite long enough to step completely over the hump. That was causing your arm to drag.’”
It quickly came apparent that Dennis had taken Turner’s teaching to heart as he returned to the scene of the crime Monday. Turner inserted him at in the ninth inning with the winning run on first. Dennis got a pop-out, a groundout on a sacrifice bunt and a strikeout to end the threat with the game still tied at 2-2.
Dennis then got the winning RBI with a two-out, bases-loaded walk in the top of the 10th before facing another potential trouble spot in the bottom half. After Jack Elmore’s one-out single and a walk from Carson Garner (whose solo homer in the bottom of the first was the only run until the sixth), Dennis came back to strike out two of the next three batters before collapsing at the mound as his teammates rushed to him.
For Calloway to have this celebration, it took the efforts of many. Cole Lockhart, whose hard line drive in the top of the first was snagged by Tiger shortstop Dylan Jennings to start an inning-killing triple play, popped out to right field in the sixth but it was enough to score Braden Pingel, who had walked, with the tying run.
Then, after a lightning delay at the start of the seventh, Calloway seemed to have control of things when Cadwell Turner's bloop single to left-center scored Kameron Starks for a 2-1 lead. However, the Tigers were not without heroes either, and it would be one of their youngest players — eighth grader Davin Hood — getting a single through the box and into center field to score Cody Garner, who led off with a single of his own, to tie the game at 2-2.
“Davin is a great athlete but, more importantly, he’s just a great competitor and I couldn’t be more proud of him,” said Murray High Head Coach Sam Rushing.
Defense was really the star of this show as both teams flashed serious leather at each other throughout. Jennings and third baseman Avery Starks made several nice plays for the Tigers, while Laker shortstop Conner Lockhart almost immediately answered Jennings’ snag of Cole’s shot in the top of the first with a grab of a screamer from Carson Tucker.
Tucker had a signature play during his time as the Tigers’ starting pitcher, leaping high to grab a bounding grounder off the bat of Zack Akin that probably would have at least tied the game in the fifth, possibly put the Lakers in the lead. Tucker had just watched Pingel justify his prowess as perhaps the best center fielder in Region 1 with a catch of a line drive to deep right-center that seemed destined for at least a double; Pingel made the grab standing up after a very long run.
Rushing said he thought his team could have put more runs on the board and given itself a better chance to win.
“I told the team that, in 10 innings, we obviously knew we had to score more than two runs to win this baseball game, plain and simple,” he said. “It as a very emotional and adreneline-filled first inning and I think we kind of came off that high and settled into a lull.”
Turner took a nostalgic view. He is in his eighth season with the Lakers, and it will be his last, he said. That is why as he reflected on Monday’s game, he thought back to earlier times.
“The story I want told is that Cadwell, Braden, Bryson, Carson Garner and Dylan Jennings all grew up playing for me and a friend of mine, Brad Burns, who is now at (state superpower Pleasure Ridge Park near Louisville). We were the Murray Expos and when I see what Carson and Dylan did for their team tonight, I couldn’t be more proud, and of all of our young men that have stepped forward and stepped up this year,” Turner said.
