MURRAY — When the Murray High Tigers take the floor in the first round of the Sweet 16 today, they will be expounding on the tradition of a Tiger Basketball family.
The four eldest members of the English family; father Mark, mother Becky (formerly Becky Greene), oldest son Preston and now youngest son Lincoln, will be able to say that they experienced a trip to the state championship tournament during their high school glory days.
Sophomore center Lincoln has been a key cog in the machine this season that has helped the Tigers to their first Kentucky High School Athletic Association Sweet 16 appearance since their 2016 run that advanced all the way to the quarterfinals. That memorable season was led by the eldest English prodigy and Murray High career-leading scorer Preston.
The tradition runs deep, in the boys’ bloodline. Preston’s surname and first initial sits triumphantly at the top with 1859 points. Mom Becky’s name dons the girls’ scoring leaderboard in the seventh slot from the top with, 1440 points in Taylor Gymnasium, proudly nestled just to the left of her firstborn’s. She led her Lady Tiger squad to the Sweet 16 in 1997 under current Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner.
Aunt Monica, Becky’s sister, sits a little farther down the girls’ side of the scoring list with 1,022 points. Father Mark is the outlier in the group, having played on the 1995 state semifinal squad at Marshall County. He has, however put some blood, sweat and tears into the Murray area, as he now can claim a coaching history in both the Calloway County and Murray athletic programs, and just resigned from a four-year run coaching the Murray Middle girls’ team.
Even further down in the branches of the family tree is Lincoln and Preston’s grandfather, Ron Greene, the former Murray State Racer player and coach standout that sits in third place in the all-time coaching wins category at 197, along with 821 points scored as a three-year player from 1959-62. Greene also garnered Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year at Mississippi State prior to leading the Racers.
Back to now, though, as Lincoln prepares to bolster the middle of the Tigers’ defense for a state championship run. The sophomore is averaging 8.6 points per game and grabbing 7.0 rebounds. If not for a late-season injury, he would probably be pushing the limits of that double-double average even more.
“As a brother, I’m very proud of how Lincoln has played this season,” said Preston. “He was a double-double machine and if he didn’t have a double-double, he was close about every game. Not only that, he was one of the top players in the state in field-goal percentage, so he has played at a high level all year and been very efficient.
If you look at the most recent game, the regional championship, he had eight points and seven rebounds in a game that ended with a final score of 35-28. In a normal-paced game, that’s a 16-point, 14-rebound night. Not only that, he held one of the region’s best players to limited points and took a big time charge late in the game. I’m biased, but I tell everyone how proud I was of how he played and that they don’t win if he didn’t play how he did.”
I interviewed the English guys about their basketball pedigrees and what each one thinks of this season’s Tiger run and Lincoln’s play. Here is what they said:
What are your favorite memories of growing up playing basketball with the family?
Lincoln: Growing up, I actually wasn’t super into basketball. I was more into football. Then, when I got to middle school and started to see (Preston) play in high school, that’s really what made me want to play basketball. There were lots of summer days in the driveway, and lots of time I spent rebounding for him. Probably the most memorable thing from his time playing basketball was all of the traveling for his AAU tournaments.
Preston: There’s a six-year age gap between me and Lincoln, so when we were younger, it was always the big bro beating up on the little bro scenario. Me being as competitive as I am, there was no taking it easy on him or letting him win. I would try to beat him bad enough that he quit.
But now that he is older and has developed physically, the games are a lot closer. And since he is still at the start of his high school basketball career, I worry less about beating him and more about how I can challenge him mentally and physically to make him a better basketball player and person.
Mark: Being six years older, Preston never really picked on Lincoln like most older brothers do. He was more of the older brother who encouraged and tried to teach Lincoln the game when they were growing up. By the time Lincoln really figured out that he wanted to get serious about basketball, Preston was already in high school and Lincoln was smart enough not to challenge Preston to any 1-on-1 games.
Lincoln really seems to have upped his game from last season. What do you think this can be attributed to?
Mark: Mainly two reasons. Confidence he built up in AAU season last spring, where he played more of a scoring role on his team compared to previous years where he was a role guy and he got stronger in the weight room.
Preston: Confidence, mindset and hard work are the three things I would attribute that to. The last few years I watched him dominate players in AAU – players that would be top players in Region 1 – but it never transferred over to the court during school ball. This year, he brought that same confidence and swagger to the court that he’s had the past few summers. Along with that, he knew this year’s team would be special and he wanted to be a big part of it.
Lincoln: I can attribute that to a couple of different things. I would attribute it to a lot of time over the summer playing in AAU tournaments, as well as spending some time in the weight room with Coach (Tyler) Franklin to get stronger. But I think the biggest thing being developing more confidence in myself and my ability on the court.
In your eyes, how does this Tiger team compare/contrast to the 2016 Sweet Sixteen team? If the two teams played, who would win?
Mark: Both teams were very similar when it comes to getting up and down and from a depth point of view. In 2016, Coach (Bart) Flener went eight or nine deep and, in 2022, Coach (Dior) Curtis goes eight or nine deep as well. I would say, in 2016, that team could put points up in a hurry, as there was always four or five guys on the floor that could score the ball multiple ways. This 2022 team can score in bunches as well, but the defense that this team can play is suffocating at times. When they are locked in, they can hold really good teams to a low point total.
Preston: I think the two teams bring different things to the table. When you look at this year’s team, you see a level team that is solid at every position. They are a team that can shut you down defensively and make you turn the ball over. When you look at the 2016 team, you have a team with five or six players that could have played basketball at the next level. We were very deep and had the ability the score quickly. We weren’t able to turn people over as well as this year’s team, but our height helped us on the defensive end. I think it would be a close game, but I think our 2016 team’s height and ability to score would cause mismatch problems.
Who’s winning a game between Preston and Lincoln if they played today?
Mark: That is a tough one. If Lincoln lets Preston get shots off from outside, then he can do major damage. If he crowds Preston, Preston is really crafty at getting to the rim off the dribble. If Lincoln gets the game in the post, then Preston will struggle to deal with Lincoln’s size and repertoire of post moves. The winner of this game is definitely whoever takes away the other one’s strengths on the offensive end.
Preston: Last summer, I went to the gym and played King of the Hill, which is a modified version of one-on-one against Lincoln, (junior guard) Grant (Whitaker), and some other kids and I was still able to beat them barely. They were a lot more in shape then I was, and I was rusty, not having played in a year or so. So, for now, I know I can still get him, but I’ll be glad if that changes – I won’t tell him that though.
Lincoln: I think if we were to play right now, I would have to bet on myself. He would give me a run for my money, but seeing as he doesn’t play too much anymore, I like my odds.
If you had to draft a player from your family for your team, who would you pick?
Mark: I will start by saying I am by far the weakest link in my family when it comes to talent. If I want the wing-scorer, I am taking Preston. If I need the post guy, I am taking Lincoln. If I need the 3-point shooter, and most competitive person I know, then I am taking my wife, Becky. If I am drafting based on shear potential, then I am probably taking my eighth-grade daughter, Kendyll. She has just begun to really enjoy playing the game in the last six months, and the sky is the limit for how good she can be.
Lincoln: This is a very tough question, because everyone in my family can bring something different to the table. But ultimately, I think I would have to go with Preston.
Preston: We definitely have to have one of the most competitive families out there, so I don’t think I could pick a certain person, but if I was picking a person in general, I would pick someone with my dad’s competitiveness, Mom’s shooting, brother’s size and my sister’s natural ability.
On Lincoln’s injury and what he’s been through in his young playing career:
Lincoln: At the end of our regular season game against Paducah Tilghman, I jumped up for a rebound and landed on Trey Boggess’ foot and sprained my ankle. Since I’ve been back, it has been tough trying to get back into the flow of things and getting back to where I was before the injury. The mental battle has been a lot tougher than the physical battle, just trusting my ankle again and having confidence in myself again after being out for around a month or so.
Mark: Lincoln broke his femur and growth plate in fifth grade, playing football. That was the season he really decided he loved basketball when it was taken from him. In the spring of his seventh-grade year until fall of his eighth-grade year, he grew around six inches and running/planting became painful (complicating the results of his fifth-grade surgery). In September of his eighth-grade year, he had double leg surgery at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. In the left leg, they removed the screws that were causing extraordinary pain. In the right leg, they removed the growth plate above his knee to allow the length of his left leg to catch up. Two months later in November, he was healed and began playing basketball again. For a teenager to go through what he went through those couple of years, it definitely taught him to be resilient and to value every game and every day that you get to play the sport you love.
The aforementioned, newfound confidence to change his mind, body and game, has firmly inserted Lincoln into the spotlight for the foreseeable time-being.
“This season has been a very fun one and I really am proud of how much we have accomplished,” said Lincoln of this year’s team. “Going into the season, I feel like there were a lot of doubters that thought McCracken would run the region this year, so proving them wrong feels great. I am also just proud of how everyone has stepped up and accepted new and different roles throughout the season.
“As far as going to the state tournament, it is just a dream come true. Both my parents and my brother all got the opportunity to play in the state tournament, so it feels great to be able to follow in their footsteps.” n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.