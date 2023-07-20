LEXINGTON — The KHSAA Board of Control conducted its first regularly scheduled meeting of the 2023-24 academic year on Tuesday in Newport, approving revisions to spring 2024 state championship dates, adopting “playing-up” rule changes for sports classified by size and adopting a new alignment for cross country and track & field.

Tuesday began with an orientation for new and returning Board members before launching into the full Board work session, followed by the full Board of Control meeting. The Board and staff welcomed new members Brandy Carver of Morehead and Mandi Hudson of Georgetown, while KHSAA Office Manager and Assistant to the Commissioner Kara Howard was formally announced as having accepted a newly created events services position on the KHSAA staff. After a favorable annual review by the Board, KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett’s contract was once again renewed for another year.