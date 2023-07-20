LEXINGTON — The KHSAA Board of Control conducted its first regularly scheduled meeting of the 2023-24 academic year on Tuesday in Newport, approving revisions to spring 2024 state championship dates, adopting “playing-up” rule changes for sports classified by size and adopting a new alignment for cross country and track & field.
Tuesday began with an orientation for new and returning Board members before launching into the full Board work session, followed by the full Board of Control meeting. The Board and staff welcomed new members Brandy Carver of Morehead and Mandi Hudson of Georgetown, while KHSAA Office Manager and Assistant to the Commissioner Kara Howard was formally announced as having accepted a newly created events services position on the KHSAA staff. After a favorable annual review by the Board, KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett’s contract was once again renewed for another year.
Former Calloway County High School Principal and athletics coach Randy McCallon is beginning his second year on the board after his appointment last year.
The 2023-24 baseball and softball state tournaments were approved to return to their previous formats, maintaining current season lengths while eliminating the overlap of baseball, softball, tennis and track & field state championship events. Under the approved format, baseball and softball region tournaments will be scheduled for the week of Memorial Day and drive the remainder of championship scheduling. Both the baseball and softball regular seasons will continue to start nine weeks prior to district postseason competition and include 36 games each.
The Board moved to eliminate wholesale options to “play up” (and resulting options to “play down”) in class for the sports of football, cross country and track & field. Any appeals shall be geographically based and only due to geographic isolation from other teams in the class.
The Board approved a new alignment for cross country and track & field classes for the next four years.
