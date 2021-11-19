MURRAY — It had been a long time since a Murray High swimmer had signed a National Letter--of-Intent to take that talent to the college level.
The last time, in fact, was 2013. The swimmer was Daniel McGee and the school he chose with which to sign was Western Kentucky.
The wait for the next Tiger college letter signee ended on Wednesday afternoon when senior Isaac Bourne put his pen to a letter that was later sent to NCAA Division 2 representative Ouchita Baptist University of Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
“It was kind of a weird process,” Bourne said after signing his letter in front of several friends and family members inside Taylor Gym. “I first toured the campus in August 2020 and I thought I was going there for biology and I also looked at the swim team. Well, a couple of months later, I went back because I had learned that I really want to study journalism and it turned out that they have an outstanding journalism program.
“So I went and talked to their coach about it, one thing led to another and here I am signing an NLI.”
Bourne said Ouchita was at the top of his list of prospective schools from the start of his recruitment, although he said Kentucky’s Asbury College, a Division 3 school, made a strong pitch for his services as well.
Now, Bourne can fully begin concentrating on his senior season at Murray High, which starts at the end of this month with a meet at Madisonville. Murray High also will have a target on its back after notching its first-ever Region 1 titles for both boys and girls last year.
“That’s what makes me most proud to be on this team,” said Bourne, who was part of the winning boys 200-meter freestyle and 200-meter medley relay teams in last year’s regional at Hopkinsville.
“My sophomore year comes to mind also when (the boys) won the freestyle and medley relays too, but last year was the first time that the boys and girls combined swept the region and I feel confident that we’re going to do it again.”
Murray High Head Coach Sara Smith has overseen Bourne’s progress for the past five years after assuming that job and said that she has watched him grow in more ways than one.
“He’s now 6-4, so he’s obviously grown that way, but he’s also grown with his character,” Smith said. “He’s really turned into a leader for us. He’s dedicated, he always shows up, he works hard and he’s always willing to learn and do his best.
“I think he’s strongest in the freestyle events and his height helps him on that. He’s a good finisher. He’s strong and that’s what you look for.”
Wednesday was also very special for Smith. Bourne is the first swimmer she has coached at Murray High to take this step.
“That’s what we’re working toward here. If that’s (the swimmers’) goal, then I’m going to try to do what I cam to help them accomplish that,” she said.
Ouchita participates in the New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference.
