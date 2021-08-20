MURRAY — Murray High Head Football Coach Darren Bowling’s debut with the Tigers will have to wait a week.
Thursday, he said that efforts to find a replacement opponent for a game this week had not succeeded and it appears the Tigers will have to settle for a nine-game season.
The defending Class 2A Region 1 champions will now make their debut next Friday night, Aug. 27, in The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic against arch-rival Calloway County at Roy Stewart Stadium on the Murray State campus.
He said that there was an inkling of hope earlier this week that a game could be scheduled.
“We thought we had a chance with Muhlenberg (County),” Bowling said of pursuing a matchup with the Class 6A school from Greenville. “But it didn’t work out.
“I did want to play before next week.”
Calloway will enter the Crosstown Classic after what is expected to be a stiff test with another 6A team, state powerhouse Henderson County. That game is set for 7 tonight at Jack Rose Stadium.
Murray High finds itself idle tonight because its scheduled opponent —Crittenden County —learned last week that it was having to undergo COVID-19 protocols after the coronavirus was discovered within the team. That finding also affected Calloway because Head Coach Chris Champion said that was who the Lakers were to have faced in their final preseason scrimmage.
Calloway was able to join an event in Cadiz with host Trigg County and Russellville.
Murray High’s opener was to have been at Marion.
In addition, Murray High's girls soccer team is having its schedule affected, though it is not clear if COVID-19 is to blame.
Thursday's second-round contest in the All-A Classic Region 1 Tournament with St. Mary in Paducah was postponed Wednesday evening, 24 hours before the match was to have been played at St. Mary High School.
It was, at that time, that it was revealed that St. Mary would not have had enough players to field a team, although the reason remained unknown.
However, the Lady Vikings will be given a chance to play the match and, according to the Kentucky High School Athletics Association, the match has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30 in Paducah.
