MURRAY — With his first game as Murray High head football coach under his belt, ending with a win over Calloway County in The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic, Darren Bowling now prepares for his first actual home game.
The Tigers meet Trigg County Friday night at venerable Ty Holland Stadium, which Bowling said is a symbol of the tradition that is Murray High football.
“That’s going to be neat. I hear the atmosphere there is great and, you know, there’s a reason it’s still there. There’s a reason that stadium is still there and they leave it there because of the history, the tradition,” Bowling said. “I think that’s an awesome thing. It’s awesome to have history and tradition in your program and a lot of schools don’t have that.
“That’s another of the things that attracted me here, the history of Murray High. I’m going to be excited to be there. I can’t wait for Friday night.”
However, Bowling also knows, as well as his team, that while it is good to be at home, winning the game is the most important thing when it comes to Friday night. And in Trigg County, the Tigers will face a team that appears more than capable of making this game difficult.
The Wildcats (1-1) are coming off their first win of the season, a 36-6 blowout of Warren Central in Bowling Green. Bowling said that, after viewing the Cats on film, he is impressed with their performance.
“They looked good. They’ve got a skilled passer who is also a good escape artist and does a good job getting out of pressure. Their running backs also run very hard,” he said, then turning his attention to the defense that will oppose the Tigers’ new I-Bone attack that amassed almost 300 yards, all on the ground in last week’s 33-27 win over Calloway.
“They come at you with a number of defenses… 3-5, 5-3, 3-4, 4-4, 4-2-5. So we really don’t know what we’re going to see, maybe all of it. But that’s the nature of the beast in this offense. You know that a lot of schools come in with a Plan A, Plan B and Plan C. Your job is to get them to Plan C because that means that their Plan A and B didn’t work.”
While the I-Bone is known for grinding opposing defenses into submission, Murray High showed that it has quick-strike ability in the Crosstown Classic. B Back Xavier Biggers had two touchdowns, one on an 80-yard burst to the left side, as he rushed for 111 yards on only four carries.
It was A Back Andrew Orr and the offensive line, though, that supplied the body blows that ultimately wore down the Calloway defense, ending the night with 135 yards on 26 carries, all up the middle. The Tigers also did not turn the ball over, despite the fact that Bowling and his team have only been together a little more than a month.
“They’ve accepted me and I appreciate that, and I know that was tough,” said Bowling, who did not have his first introduction with his team until after the July dead period. “It was on such short notice. They didn’t know what they were going to get (after Keith Hodge suddenly chose to return to Dresden, Tennessee in June after that program’s coach suddenly departed) or who they were going to get, and until they came back from the dead period, they didn’t even know that they had a coach.”
However, Bowling came with a big reputation, namely the four state championships he won at another Tennessee powerhouse, Union City. Now, whether or not that fact is known by his players, he said the relationship he has with them has blossomed.
“They’ve accepted me and I appreciate that. That relationship is about trust and you start earning trust from them and start having trust in them, and that’s something we talk about all of the time,” he said. “It’s something that’s earned. You can’t just ask for it or just demand it. It’s something that has to be developed over time and I feel like they’re starting to trust me and know that I’m here for the good and want good things for them.”
Kickoff is set for 7 Friday night.
