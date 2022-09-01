MURRAY — Murray High Football Head Coach Darren Bowling gave his thoughts on his Tigers performance Friday night, as they won the Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic for the sixth year in a row, 49-7, over Calloway County in front of a packed house at Jack Rose Stadium.
“I thought we played with a lot of energy, played well,” said Bowling. “You should in a big game like that, big rivalry-type game. I was pleased with that. Offensively, I thought (quarterback) Collin (Wilson) did a good job on his reads and threw the ball well the few times we threw it. I thought he did a excellent job of directing the offense.
“Defensively, we got a lot more pressure on the quarterback, which was something we really wanted to work on from the week before. Rushing their quarterback, forcing him to throw some out of bounds just to get rid of it. Those are the good things I saw.”
The main thing the second-year Tiger head coach was concerned with was the Tigers’ 145 yards in penalties in the game.
“We’ve got to cut out the penalties,” said Bowling. “A lot of that I know is from playing hard. When you play hard, from time-to-time, you have a penalty, but I just thought we had too many and, in big games, you’ve got to cut down on those. You can’t get behind the chains on offense and you can’t give them first downs on defense. We’ve got to do a better job of that.”
After a big win, such as in a heated local rivalry, he addressed what he says to his teams to help them keep their focus looking forward.
“I tell them it’s time for the next one,” said Bowling. “Every week, it’s one game at a time. That game’s past now. I told them congratulations and I know that it’s a big deal for these seniors and I’m proud for them, but it’s time to move on. We’ve got a game (tonight) and we don’t have time to sit around and live off this last one. We’ve got to keep pushing.”
When the Tigers (2-0) were able to push their lead to the point of a running clock being necessary, they were able to play some reserves that fired up the Tiger sideline.
“(Junior defensive lineman) Braden Ward, he’s been with us three years now,” said Bowling. “He’s just a great kid that hardly ever misses anything and works hard in the weight room and all the kids love him. It was good to see him get in and see some playing time.
“Young guys, (freshman wide receiver) Isaiah Martin, (freshman running back) Simon Rickman, Meechie (freshman offensive lineman Demetrious Carman) really getting in to play and I thought they played hard. They came out with a lot of energy as well.”
Changing pages to this week’s matchup with the Trigg County Wildcats (2-0), Bowling and his defense will have their hand full stopping a potent Wildcat offense, led by quarterback Jacob Wease and running back Kelsey Parham. The seniors have been the keys to Trigg scoring 91 points in their first two games.
Wease is 29-for-42 in pass attempts and has thrown for 555 yards with seven touchdowns in the two-game span, with Parham rushing for 383 yards and four scores on the ground.
“The numbers don’t lie,” said Bowling. “He’s (Wease) is a special guy. I knew he was good last year and he’s gotten a lot better, very poised in the pocket and throws a really good ball and has receivers that can run and get it. The running back does a good job and runs hard. Their line is really good. Up front, they do a good job. A lot of those guys are back from last year as well, so it’s going to be a battle.”
Bowling addressed the current phenomenon of lack of officials hitting Region 2 specifically, but even more widespread across the state and country, which is the reason his team has to play on a school night this week.
“I hate it,” said Bowling. “I think it’s a shame. We’ve got ex-ballplayers who still want to be a part of it, scratch that itch, but they’re out in the community serving in other capacities so that gives them their opportunity to be out there on a Friday night and be a part of it and help young men along the way.
“I hate to see a shortage in officiating, but I do understand that the times have changed, but I do understand that fans and coaches can be rough at times so sometimes they choose that it’s just not worth it. It’s a shame for the youth because they’re the ones that get hurt from it, and I just kind of wish that people would understand that officials are doing the best that they can do. You may get one from time-to-time that’s maybe a little bias towards a team, but most of them are out there for the kids and that’s the main goal.”
Murray’s road game with the Wildcats is scheduled for tonight at 7 in Cadiz at Perdue Field.
