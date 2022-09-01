MURRAY — Murray High Football Head Coach Darren Bowling gave his thoughts on his Tigers performance Friday night, as they won the Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic for the sixth year in a row, 49-7, over Calloway County in front of a packed house at Jack Rose Stadium.

“I thought we played with a lot of energy, played well,” said Bowling. “You should in a big game like that, big rivalry-type game. I was pleased with that. Offensively, I thought (quarterback) Collin (Wilson) did a good job on his reads and threw the ball well the few times we threw it. I thought he did a excellent job of directing the offense.