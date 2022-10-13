MURRAY — If one looks at the two teams’ records this season, it appears Murray High should have an edge on Caldwell County ahead of Friday night’s Class 2A 1st District football clash in Princeton.
Murray High’s Tigers (4-3, 2-0 in district play) appear to have righted themselves a bit after dropping three straight games earlier in the season. The Tigers have come back to win their first two district games — with Fort Campbell and Ballard Memorial —and did so in knockout fashion with a running clock required.
Caldwell County’s Tigers have struggled (starting 2-4), but do enter the game also 2-0 in district play.
Forgive Murray High Head Coach Darren Bowling for being very skeptical. In fact, he admitted Tuesday that he is not buying the argument that Caldwell, who will host this game Friday night at 7 at Tiger Stadium in Princeton, does not represent a threat this year.
“Oh no! No! The Caldwell-Murray game is never going to be easy,” Bowling proclaimed. He is only in his second year at Murray High, but he was able to receive a strong education about the Caldwell program last year.
“We split with them last year (with Caldwell winning the first game, then Murray High returning the favor in the first round of the state playoffs. Both games were played at Ty Holland Stadium on Murray. “So I don’t expect anything but another tough night of football.”
While the series has been very competitive, Murray High has definitely had the better of it. In fact, until Caldwell beat Murray High in the regular season matchup —20-14 — Murray High had won three of the previous four games.
Murray High came back to dominate the playoff encounter and won 27-13. Murray High has beaten Caldwell the past four times they have met in playoff games. The last time the teams met in Princeton — 2020 — Murray High won in overtime. A few week later, they won again, 35-28 in an outstanding game at Ty Holland.
This year, Murray High started 1-3 with those three losses coming in a row to Trigg County (35-34 at Cadiz), a very good Union County team (54-30 in Murray) and 34-20 to Christian County in Hopkinsville. Since then, Murray High has battled back to 4-3 with the wins over Fort Campbell and Ballard.
Caldwell has lost to two common opponents. Union thrashed the Tigers, 47-0 in Morganfield, and Crittenden County (who Murray High edged 34-27 on opening night) came to Princeton and won, 21-13, in a game between two bitter rivals.
Caldwell, though, is showing signs of getting its act together as a 31-0 win at Fort Campbell seems to indicate.
“They look good on film,” Bowling said of what he has seen from Caldwell in preparing the game plan. “We’re young, but they’re young too and they’re like us a lot. They’ve had a couple of tough breaks go against them and, when those things happen and you’re a young team, sometimes you don’t know how to rally and shake that stuff off.
“We’ve had our own share of that this year, but we’re learning from it and getting better and these guys out on the field are starting to grow up.
“And I’m sure theirs are too.”
The winner will be 3-0 in district play.
“This is a big game,” Bowling said. “It’s a big game for them and a big game for us and, when you’ve got a young team, you don’t know how they’re going to respond to that.
“You don’t want to put too much pressure on them but, at the same time, you need to make sure that they understand what is at stake.”
Friday’s game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
