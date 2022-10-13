MURRAYIf one looks at the two teams’ records this season, it appears Murray High should have an edge on Caldwell County ahead of Friday night’s Class 2A 1st District football clash in Princeton.

Murray High’s Tigers (4-3, 2-0 in district play) appear to have righted themselves a bit after dropping three straight games earlier in the season. The Tigers have come back to win their first two district games — with Fort Campbell and Ballard Memorial —and did so in knockout fashion with a running clock required. 