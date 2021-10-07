MURRAY — Murray High claimed a 64-6 football win over Class 2A 1st District opponent Fort Campbell this past Friday night at Ty Holland Stadium.
Just from that description, one would probably think things had been very easy for Tigers Head Coach Darren Bowling, his staff and players. From a standpoint of how the game was going, yes, it was easy, probably a little too easy, as the Tigers were faced with maintaining focus in a game that required a running clock with a little more than four minutes left in the first quarter.
However, it was very difficult for the first-year Tiger skipper because he was trying to make sure his players were kept in situations that would not endanger their health, an issue that has been a problem with this team all season.
“The scariest thing about Friday night was asking, ‘What are we going to do here?’” Bowling said. “You want to show respect and show class to (the obviously overmatched opponent), but when you’ve got so many of your sophomores already starting, what do you do?’”
However, Bowling believes things went about as well as he could hope. He was able to remove most of his seniors quickly, allowing for a look at what he referred to as “next year’s team,” which still consisted of several sophomore players who are starting this season.
“What you have to do is take it in stride and know that you’re going to be able to get your younger guys in to play and you can grade them. So we got a chance to see next year’s team stepping on the playing field and playing together so they could start jelling and meshing,” he said. “I thought (sophomore) Collin Wilson did a good job at quarterback. He seemed poised and was seeing the field really well for somebody that hasn’t seen that many reps this season. We also were able to check out (junior) Jaden Curtis at the fullback position (which resulted in an 11-yard touchdown run) and I thought he did a good job while he was in there.
“But these guys come to practice and they’ve been blocking dummies all year or have been on the scout team, so it was good to get those guys some work. I also was glad to see the seniors encouraging those guys and even coaching those younger guys and that tells you that they know those guys work real hard as well.”
Now, the Tigers (5-1, 1-0) stay in district this week as they head northwest to face Ballard Memorial Friday night at LaCenter. Ballard is like Fort Campbell, winless, but Bowling said he is taking steps to make sure the defending Region 1 champions are focused as they look to remain perfect in district play.
“Obviously, we’re not thinking we’ve got the game won, but this looks like a chance for us to focus on us and get better because we’ve got some really tough games coming up,” he said. “Practices so far this week have been the same as always, maybe even a little more intense, because we know we’ve got a lot of football left to play and we’ve got a lot of things to work on.”
While the Bombers have no wins, Bowling said the film is showing that this team could be very valuable for his Tigers beyond Friday night.
“They do things, formation-wise, where we’re going to have to make sure we’ve got people in the right places,” Bowling said of the Bombers, whose basic offensive attack the last several years has been to use multiple formations, with an emphasis on the pass. “Defensively, they’re a 3-5 team that tries to mix things up by bringing people from different areas and these are things that we can pick up on, from week to week.”
Getting back to the injury front, Murray High welcomed back a key player against Fort Campbell in senior A-back/linebacker Andrew Orr, who was injured on a tackle against Calloway County in The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic at Murray State. He had not played a down until he returned to the field for Senior Night at Ty Holland.
In addition, Bowling said senior linebacker/lineman Zack Lasater is continuing to improve after sustaining a leg injury in the preseason. He also said senior defensive back Cameron Youngblood is being re-evaluated for a concussion that occurred on the first day of practice. Bowling said there is a chance Youngblood returns to the field this year, but it will happen only if his neurological indicators say that he is ready.
Meanwhile, Tiger fans may have noticed someone new carrying the ball the past few games in senior linebacker Caleb Gill. He had a couple of chances to return kickoffs in a win against Christian County. He also opened the win over Fort Campbell by taking advantage of a monster hit by lineman Tauete Vou on a Falcons runner and returning the fumble that resulted for a touchdown.
Bowling said he is mulling the possibility of inserting the 5-8, 230-pound senior into the A-back position, which would create a three-headed monster potentially with Orr, junior Gage Sokolowski and Gill.
Gametime is 7 p.m. Friday in LaCenter.
