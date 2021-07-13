MURRAY — Just a few hours before meeting with his team for the first time and guiding it through its first practice session, new Murray High Head Football Coach Darren Bowling met the Tiger community for the first time on Monday afternoon.
Bowling, who was hired for the job just a few days after Keith Hodge chose to leave the Tiger post to return to the program he formerly ran in Dresden, Tennessee, gave fans, school officials and others an insight into how he does things. It has been a formula that has led to success at a very high level, including four state championships at nearby Union City, Tennessee.
The top thing he said about that formula is that he is not at the center of it.
“The one thing you hopefully will learn about me is that it’s not about me,” Bowling said as he spoke to the assembled throng inside Taylor Gymnasium. “It’s not about me at all. I don’t do this for me. I think that, with most teachers and coaches, they’re in it for something else besides themselves.
“They’re in it for the kids. They’re in it for the young men that play the game and they’re in it for those kids in the classroom. They’re trying to help others and that’s what it’s all about.
“All of the accolades that I’ve had were because of the young men that I coached. It had nothing to do with me, and I tell (players) all of the time that I’m just a cheerleader on Friday night. ‘You guys are the ones that put in the work all year, all week. You’ve prepped up to get ready to play and, on Friday night, you go out there and get the job done.’”
Bowling seems to be coming into a positive situation. The Tigers were 9-5 in 2020 and came within one game of playing for the school’s third state title. It was a season that is most remembered for two games, in particular, both against bitter rival and state powerhouse Mayfield. The first game ended in a one-point overtime loss at Ty Holland Stadium.
The second ended with the Tigers’ first win over a program that also ranks in the top 10 nationally for all-time wins since 1997, also in overtime, at Mayfield’s historic War Memorial Stadium.
“The thing I love about Murray, in the short time I’ve been here, is that everybody loves Murray. Everybody loves Murray High School’s football and loves all of the other sports,” he said. “I haven’t met anybody yet that didn’t love it, that didn’t care about the school, care about the kids in the school system.
“I haven’t met anybody yet that didn’t graduate from here and stayed, you know? It’s amazing when everybody you meet says, ‘I’m a graduate of Murray High School’ and the next person goes ‘I’m a graduate of Murray High School’ and this one and that one and that one and that one. You hear that and you say to yourself, ‘It must be a great place.’”
Bowling is coming to Murray High from a traditional power in the football-rich state of Mississippi, Olive Branch. However, he was there only one season. It was not because the season was necessarily poor — the Conquistadors were 5-5 in a very tough district — but he said it was not a good fit, perhaps because it was too big, 6A.
“And coming from Union City (a town comparable to Murray),that’s the other end of the spectrum,” said Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield. “He told me that he met the superintendent there once and didn’t see him again the rest of the year. He’s very big on family and I think coming to a place like Murray puts that family thing back into it.”
And Greenfield said that having someone of Bowling’s history basically fall into Murray High’s lap at a time where finding someone of that stature is very unlikely, especially about a month before summer practice starts, is leaving her and the school system thankful.
“We’re very, very fortunate. I can’t say that enough,” she said. “Bit I think that speaks volumes of Murray. He’s coming to a place with a reputation that’s very family oriented and that was probably a good reason he reached out to us.”
One of the members of that Murray High family is former Head Coach Steve Duncan, who led the Tigers to some big seasons during his tenure. He has stayed in touch with the program, but he also already knew Bowling from his time in Union City.
When Hodge departed Murray High to return to Dresden, Duncan connected with Bowling, who resigned from his position in Mississippi in December.
“He said, ‘I already feel this is where you’re supposed to be. I’ve been praying about our next coach and who it’s going to be and I really feel like this is your time,’” Bowling told the audience Monday. “He said, ‘This is a God thing.’
“Well, I’d been praying for my next job and, at the same time, I wanted to be part of a tight-knit community with people who care about their kids and their community and when he said that to me, I said, ‘I’m going to go talk to them,’ and this is definitely where I want to be and I’m excited to be here.”
