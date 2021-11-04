MURRAY — Murray High defeated Fulton County Friday night in football by a score of 49-0.
It featured a long road trip to the edge of the Mississippi River in the rain for a game with a one-win team. And the game action, for the most part, was pretty uneventful.
Not much to it, right? Think again.
For starters, this seemingly innocent contest, what amounted to a tune-up for the upcoming state playoffs, had a lot riding on it. Murray HAD to win it to be able to keep up with its fellow Class 2A 1st District opponents in the race to the district’s No. 1 seed.
Actually, that was not really true. Even though those three had ended in a three-way tie for first place, it was common knowledge to everyone that Mayfield, who Murray High defeated a week earlier in a legendary contest at Mayfield, would emerge with the No. 1 seed because it had played the toughest schedule and had performed very well against that slate.
The real drama was for the No. 2 seed, where the Tigers were battling with their namesakes to the east, the Tigers of Caldwell County. Heading into Friday, Murray had a razor-thin edge over Caldwell for the No. 2 spot based on the ever-present RPI ratings. So Murray High had to win, period.
However, there were some interesting moments along the way. One of these was on the ensuing kickoff after Murray High quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski scored on a 56-yard run on the game’s first play. That is when Murray High lineman Will Mitchum suddenly was seen lying on the ground and not rising to his feet.
“If we’re in practice, the first thing out of the coach’s mouth when something like that happens is ‘Get up! Get up!’ because when they’re still laying there, it makes you a little nervous,” said Murray High Head Coach Darren Bowling of the moment he suddenly realized that Mitchum, a huge contributor as an offensive blocker and a defensive run stopper, was not “getting up” from the wet turf at Sanger Field in Hickman.
“You expect them to get up, you know?”
Fortunately, Mitchum did, in fact, rise to his feet after taking a peel-back block from a Pilot player. Soon, he returned to the field.
Later, there was another heart-stopping moment as junior defensive lineman Jayden Curtis, who suddenly was lying on the grass in the third quarter, moments after he had vacated his usual position of offensive lineman and scored on a 56-yard run out of the A-back spot. Soon, though, he also rose to his feet.
“Jayden was cramping up. So you have stuff like that, but we made it through it,” Bowling said of how his team already was dealing several injuries. “(Defensive back) Collin Wilson broke his hand a couple of weeks ago and (senior A-back/linebacker Zack Lasater) is still out and still pushing to be allowed to play (after sustaining a leg injury in the preseason) and (senior defensive back) Cameron Youngblood (concussion) is still in a parent/doctor situation. Honestly, at this point, I think we are as healthy as we’re going to be.”
So, once the Tigers took care of their business at Hickman, they then had to play the waiting game with the RPI. Upon returning to the John Hina Fieldhouse, there was no news, other than the fact that Murray’s final score was now known, along with Caldwell’s win at Trigg County by a 43-6 score and Mayfield’s four-touchdown win at Madisonville-North Hopkins.
“They started putting it out there around midnight or 1 o’clock in the morning, but it was still unofficial at that point,” he said, “Finally, later that morning, it was official.”
The result was Murray High had managed to maintain its hold on the No. 2 spot. That means the Tigers will face Caldwell in this week’s first round of the state playoffs at the friendly confines of Ty Holland Stadium, not Tiger Stadium in Princeton.
Of course, Ty Holland is where Caldwell beat Murray High in the teams’ meeting this season by a 20-14 final score.
Bowling said, in the case of the RPI, he believes Murray High and Caldwell were among the lucky ones. They, at least, knew they would be playing each other this week.
“But that makes it tough when you don’t know who you’re playing and I’m thinking that there may have been other people in this state that probably didn’t,” he said. “That’s something that’s beyond me and our team, though. You just have to do what you can.”
Murray High also could have been put in a deep disadvantage Friday. During the first quarter, he was asked by the officiating crew about the idea of a running clock, even though the Tigers were leading 21-0, which is still well short of the 36-point threshold that is required for the running clock to come into effect in games where one team clearly is better than the other.
Murray High has had two occasions this year where its games have ended early because of this scenario. In both, wins over district opponents Fort Campbell and Ballard Memorial, the Tigers crossed the 36-point mark with about four minutes still left in the first quarter. They went on to win after scoring in the 60s and 70s, respectively.
So Bowling knew that by agreeing to the running clock request, he risked his team not being able to score tons of points, which also would affect the RPI. However, with his roster at only 27 players this year, plus the prospect of already knowing it would be Caldwell who would be the first-round opponent, he decided to take a chance.
“It honestly turned out better for us than we expected, just from the RPI standpoint,” he said. “You had Caldwell playing a 3A team that had won some games this year, so that was going to look good for them. Then, you had us playing a 1A team, and one that had only won one game. That’s going to make a pretty big difference and, them playing a 3A team, could have easily pushed them past us.
“Now, you look at that score, and you say, ‘Well, maybe (Trigg) was resting people but, at the same time, Caldwell is a good football team.”
Caldwell performed better against common opponents too, beating Union County (who beat the Tigers badly), while hammering a Trigg team that had a chance to send the game to overtime in Murray.
“But when you have the No. 4, 5 and 6 teams in the state in that one district, you’re going to have this,” he said. “Only one is going to come out of it with that No. 1 seed.”
Murray High and Caldwell’s rematch is set for this Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 at Ty Holland Stadium.
