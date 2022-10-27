MURRAY — There was no shame when the Murray High Tigers lost to the Mayfield Cardinals Friday night and the 42-10 score could have been a bit misleading. The Tigers came into the game missing their top two rushers on the season with more than 1300 rushing yards, 19 touchdowns and 16.5 points per game. The Cardinals were the top-ranked team in the Associated Press’ Kentucky High School Athletic Association Top 10, dominating opponents to the tune of a 35.4 average margin of victory, third best in the state.
“Mayfield’s a good football team and well coached with good athletes,” said Tiger Head Darren Bowling. “They play good physical football. They don’t beat themselves and you have to go out and beat them if you’re going to win the game.”
And it would’ve taken a nearly perfect execution of the gameplan to pull off the upset, but with the Tigers missing leading rusher Xavier Biggers and experienced senior bulldozer Gage Sokolowski. Murray, 12th-ranked in the state ground attack, was facing an uphill battle, which got even harder when they fumbled three out of their first five drives, one of which was returned for a Cardinal touchdown. Murray found themselves in an unnecessary 28-3 halftime deficit.
“We fought hard for four quarters,” said Bowling, but his disappointment at his team’s start was glaring. “We did the best we could do at that time, but other than the early turnovers that made the game lopsided really quick, I wish we could’ve avoided that, those are things we’ve got to do better. You can’t play a team like them and beat ourselves.”
Clock and ball control is essential in keeping the ball away from Mayfield’s potent offense, and without the ability to hold onto the ball and grind out the clock with their two most experienced rushers, it made for a long night for the Tigers, rushing for only 193 yards, exactly a football field’s length below their average of 293 yards per game.
One aspect in which the home team was able to not beat themselves, was being able to keep the penalty flags in the officials’ pockets the whole game. The Tigers committed zero penalties for zero yardage loss the whole 48 minutes.
“Every time that we are officiated by Region One officials, we have very minimal penalties,” said Bowling. “When we go to Region Two, we’re likely to have 15 or 20 penalties. I don’t think we do anything different. We play the same style of football we always play, it’s just different officiating from Region One to Region Two.”
This Friday night will present another challenge to the Tigers as the Fulton County Pilots come to Ty Holland Stadium for the last regular season game and a warmup for the Class 2A playoffs.
The Pilots could possibly be getting starting quarterback Max Gibbs back after an early-season hand injury. When he went out, the senior was one of the leading passers in the region, throwing for 1156 yards in only six games (192.6 YPG), which would lead Class 2A. He has thrown 15 touchdown passes in those six games, which would still be tied for sixth-best in the class, even missing a third of the season.
“(The possible return of Gibbs) won’t change anything for us,” said Bowling. “We’ve got to work on what we do offensively, defensively, and it doesn’t matter what color helmet they have across from us or what name they have on their jersey. A power play is still a power play and a screen is still a screen. We just have to get better at defending those things. Offensively, we have to get better at controlling the football and hanging on and protecting it and continue to not make mistakes.”
The Tigers expect Biggers to be back and bring his explosive speed and versatility with him, while Sokolowski is still listed as day-to-day, so he could possibly bring back the Tigers’ power run game with him, but they will be without key defensive linebacker Jayden Curtis who is the second-leading tackler and senior leader for the Tiger defense.
A rematch with the Cardinals is not completely out of the question for the Tigers postseason. If Murray can get healthy, they can earn another shot with their rivals, but both teams will have to survive their first-round matchups.
Due to falling into third place in the district after last week’s loss, Murray will have to play their opening game on the road in Morgantown against a Butler County (7-2) team that sports the sixth-best team defense in Class 2A and beating teams by an average of 16.6 PPG. Mayfield will be favored over a Todd County Central (5-3) squad at home.
“In my opinion, we should be 7-2 right now,” said Bowling when asked about his team’s postseason opener with the Bears. “It should be a pretty equal matchup. They like to run the football, as well, and they’re a very physical football team, but we can be too. I’m excited about the playoffs and the opportunity we have each week to go out there and practice and get better. The longer you stay in the playoffs the longer your younger guys and underclassman get to practice and work on their skills for the upcoming year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.