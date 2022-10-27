MURRAY —  There was no shame when the Murray High Tigers lost to the Mayfield Cardinals Friday night and the 42-10 score could have been a bit misleading. The Tigers came into the game missing their top two rushers on the season with more than 1300 rushing yards, 19 touchdowns and 16.5 points per game. The Cardinals were the top-ranked team in the Associated Press’ Kentucky High School Athletic Association Top 10, dominating opponents to the tune of a 35.4 average margin of victory, third best in the state.

“Mayfield’s a good football team and well coached with good athletes,” said Tiger Head Darren Bowling. “They play good physical football. They don’t beat themselves and you have to go out and beat them if you’re going to win the game.”