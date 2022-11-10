MURRAY — Two key fourth quarter plays happened in Murray’s exciting 27-21 fourth quarter win over the Butler County Bears Friday night in the opening round of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s first round of the Class 2A playoffs in Morgantown.
The first play embodied everything the Tigers (6-5) were all about this season.
Part of Murray’s success running the football is predicated on the defense not knowing who exactly to tackle after the snap. This was the case on 4th-and-3 on the Bear 40-yard line when junior quarterback Collin Wilson made his read and kept the ball instead of handing off to leading rushers Xavier Biggers or Gage Sokolowski. Wilson was just trying to get past the sticks to keep the drive going and the clock running, when he unexpectedly broke free up the middle for the winning touchdown.
“It was a formation and play we had success with earlier in the game,” said second-year Tiger Head Coach Darren Bowling. “I felt like they would be expecting the fullback on the midline or the jet sweeps. We weren’t trying to score on that particular play, we were satisfied with working the clock. I felt like Collin would be able to pick up the first down, but when he popped into the open, I knew it was a touchdown.”
That touchdown gave the Tiger defense the opportunity to rise to the occasion on the next series.
With 5:14 left on the clock, Butler County (8-3) would need to drive 65 yards to tie the game and end Murray’s season with a successful conversion.
The Tigers would bend once on the crucial drive on a 4th-and-5, giving up nine yards to Bear senior fullback Colton Dunnells.
But the next time the 235-pound bruiser would attempt to convert on 4th down 16 yards and almost four critical game minutes later, the Murray defense would not break. In numerous situations this year, the “big play” has haunted the Tigers. Not this time with the season on the line, however.
Dunnells then took a handoff up the middle needing three yards to give Butler County a first down. Tiger junior defensive lineman Phalon Richardson busted through the Bear offensive line and wrapped his arms around the fullback and brought down the Bears’ chance of victory as he dragged Dunnells down to the Butler County Stadium turf a yard short. The key tackle, coupled with a long fumble return setting up the Tigers’ first score in the first quarter, set apart Richardson’s performance in the game.
“Phalon has always been one of my favorite players,” said Bowling as he elaborated why. “He’s a great young man in general. He’s a leader that’s not afraid of work. He’s not afraid to speak out with his teammates and make sure they stay on task and that kind of thing. That’s what you need and as a coach that’s what you look for in a leader and a football player, someone that will take those reigns and run with it to keep the team in line. As far as his abilities, I saw a lot of improvement from him this offseason. I knew he was going to be my pick to click in the upcoming season because of the work that he put in and the mentality that he put forth. I’m very proud to see him doing what he’s doing and he’s definitely a key component to our offense and our defense.”
For once in this season, the Tigers didn’t exactly dominate the stats category. In almost every game of the season, one could look at the stat column and see the Tigers outgaining their opponents offensively, winning the time of possession and just appear to be the victor according to the stat lines. Not Friday night, however.
The Bears outgained the Tigers 299-259 in total offense and held the ball for more than five minutes longer than Murray. Butler’s passing game vastly outperformed the Tigers’ and Butler County won the turnover battle, having one less than Murray.
But sometimes stats don’t completely tell the story.
“You never want to lose the turnover battle, that’s for sure,” said Bowling. “As far as the overall total yards, that’s not as important, but the turnover ratio is very important in a big game. I can live with fewer yards in a game as long as you’ve got more points. Turnover margin is something we need to continue working on and try to eliminate those mistakes.”
“We started off real well and put ourselves in good position,” said Bowling in his final thoughts about the big win. “I thought we had a little bit of a lax in the third quarter, and we’ve got to learn how to come out of halftime ready to play football. The first five minutes of the third quarter is a very important part of the game to set the tone and I think we need to focus on that a little more to make sure we take care of business.”
Always looking for ways to improve, Bowling and his team will have to move on quickly from this performance, as they will have their work cut out for them trying to avenge a 42-10 loss earlier in the season to their next round opponent, the top-ranked Mayfield Cardinals (11-0) on the road at War Memorial Stadium in Mayfield Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.