This way, Mr. Biggers

Murray High’s Isaiah Martin (2) seems to play the role of tour guide as he points teammate Xavier Biggers toward the end zone Friday night after Biggers caught a long pass from quarterback Collin Wilson against Fulton County at Ty Holland Stadium.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY —  Murray High’s defense stole the show last Friday night, as the Tigers routed the Fulton County Pilots 42-16 on Homecoming Night and tuned themselves up for their upcoming first round postseason game.

The return-from-injury for Pilot senior quarterback Max Gibbs should have been concerning for the Tigers’ (5-5) defense, especially after he threw a 73-yard touchdown strike on the first play from scrimmage, but then they locked down in a big way.