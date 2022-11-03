MURRAY — Murray High’s defense stole the show last Friday night, as the Tigers routed the Fulton County Pilots 42-16 on Homecoming Night and tuned themselves up for their upcoming first round postseason game.
The return-from-injury for Pilot senior quarterback Max Gibbs should have been concerning for the Tigers’ (5-5) defense, especially after he threw a 73-yard touchdown strike on the first play from scrimmage, but then they locked down in a big way.
The rest of the night, Murray would only allow the visitors 75 yards of total offense and kept their offensive attack out of the end zone. The only other Pilot touchdown came on a 35-yard defensive fumble return for a score.
“Going into the game, we knew we were going to be faced with a big challenge, a big back, a big offensive line, and a very skilled quarterback,” said Tiger second-year Head Coach Darren Bowling. “I thought the guys really rose to the challenge and did an excellent job in the passing game.”
Going forward, Murray will find themselves headed into the postseason with question marks as to which Murray team will show up. They have been an enigma this season, as far as beating the teams they were definitely supposed to beat, but some of the closer games that, on paper, they probably should have won as well, but ended up dropping this season. The Trigg, Christian and Caldwell County games were ones the Tigers let slip away that could’ve been in the win column.
Instead of maintaining solid play consistently all year, this Tiger team could easily be sitting at 8-2 with their first-round game in the friendly confines of Ty Holland Stadium, but instead will have to focus on improving and travel 137 miles to Morgantown to face the 8-2 Butler County Bears in the first-round playoff matchup.
“We’re always trying to get better,” said Bowling. “We always need to improve somewhere, a little bit here and there and all over the place. I don’t think there’s anything we’re doing right now that doesn’t need a little improving. Definitely in the playoffs you’re going to see good running backs, quarterbacks that spin it well and you’re going to have receivers that can go out and get it, athletes and some really good defenses. We’re definitely going to have to be on top of our game.”
Bowling was able to showcase improvement in his Tiger squad by working some postseason magic last season, as the Tigers used the opening playoff game to beat Caldwell County 27-13, which avenged a 20-14 defeat at the hands of the other Tigers at home three weeks prior.
“It’s just a work in progress,” said Bowling. “Every week you’ve got to get a little better. I think last year, in that period of time, we did get a lot better defensively defending the pass, and the screen game, stuff like that. Each week you look at what you need to work on, you watch film, you learn from it, try to get better and over time, it just makes you a better team.”
When asked if he reminded his returning players about the turn around between the two different outcomes last season, Bowling remained focused on the moment.
“It’s just one game at a time right now,” said Bowling. “The biggest thing is just to get in the playoffs and once you get in, everybody has a clean slate. Everyone’s got an equal opportunity, maybe in a different bracket or a different part of a bracket, everybody’s got to take it one game at a time and not look too far ahead and enjoy the journey you’re taking as you go.”
