MURRAY — Murray High Head Football Coach Darren Bowling said Tuesday that he saw Friday night’s 49-0 win at Class 2A 1st District opponent Fort Campbell as a “healing” win after three straight losses.
“I think it was good for a lot of reasons,” said Bowling, whose team evened its overall record at 3-3, while going to 1-0 in district play. “Defensively, holding them to 62 total yards, I think it was, kind of gave our defense a boost and, of course, offensively, scoring 49 points helps in that regard.
“The main thing, though, was just getting back to winning ways. We’ve been through a lot of adversity and having these good things happen for us might be the beginning of the healing process for us.”
One thing contributed to that healing feeling was the fact that Murray High was able to not only hold a lead, but increase it. In all three losses —35-34 at Trigg County, 54-30 at Ty Holland Stadium against a very good Union County team and 34-20 at Christian County — Murray High had the lead, only to lose control with very ill-timed personal foul penalties and turnovers being the key causes.
Bowling said he saw stabilization in those areas at Fort Campbell, and it was a good thing that happened. He said the Falcons are much improved from last season.
“Totally different team from the one last year (that Murray High defeated 61-6 in Murray and initiated a running clock before the end of the first quarter). I do know that last year’s Fort Campbell team couldn’t hold a candle to this year’s Fort Campbell team,” he said. ”I think they’ve got a chance to win some more games this year (the Falcons are now 2-4).”
Murray High is still fighting some serious injury issues that began developing early in the season, with three starting linemen on the shelf for the time being. That has made an already-young Murray High team even younger, but Bowling said their replacements appear to be carrying a strong desire to make their mark in a program they have loved for a long time.
“You’ve got to remember, they’re big fans too. They’ve been fans of Murray High football since they’ve probably been in kindergarten, maybe younger,” he said. “So far, we’re 1-0 in the district and we can say, ‘Hey! We haven’t done anything to hurt ourselves really bad so far. We may have hurt our feelings a little bit because (like those players), we’re all big fans of Murray High Tiger football. We play here. We coach here.”
Murray High will try to go improve to 2-0 in district play this Friday night when it returns home for an encounter with a Ballard Memorial team that is winless on the season. Its last outing resulted in a 49-16 loss at district foe Caldwell County.
However, Bowling said, when it comes to his team right now, the Bombers actually are not at the top of his list of concerns. His team is.
“That’s how I always am. I’m more meticulous than (being worried about Friday night). I’m more like one minute at a time, one day at a time,” Bowling said. “You’ve got to come into every day to get better as a team.”
