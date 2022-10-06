Jeremiah Jones

Murray High's Jeremiah Jones (7) steps out of a Calloway County player's tackle during The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic earlier this season at Jack D. Rose Stadium in Murray.

 ROB CROSS/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Murray High Head Football Coach Darren Bowling said Tuesday that he saw Friday night’s 49-0 win at Class 2A 1st District opponent Fort Campbell as a “healing” win after three straight losses.

“I think it was good for a lot of reasons,” said Bowling, whose team evened its overall record at 3-3, while going to 1-0 in district play. “Defensively, holding them to 62 total yards, I think it was, kind of gave our defense a boost and, of course, offensively, scoring 49 points helps in that regard. 