MURRAY — Murray High’s recent spring football sessions could have been referred to as the “all-comers” workouts.
With many of the Tigers’ returning players engaged in other spring-related sporting activities, the program decided to also incorporate players from Murray Middle. This was an idea that Head Coach Darren Bowling said was utilized in one of his previous coaching stops in Tennessee and worked well.
“We did that when I was at Union City and (the high school and middle school programs) were real close to each other,” said Bowling, whose Union City teams won four Class 2A state titles during his time with the Golden Tornadoes. “We even tried to do things with our pee-wee teams and that goes with the idea we’ve got to get those kids involved.”
Bowling said this does two things.
“You want to include them in everything you do, so it does give those younger kids a sense of belonging,” he said. “But you also get them familiar with the demands of the program and it gives them a chance to see what we do and what kind of system we run, so that, when their time comes to be Tigers, they’ll know what we’re doing.
“We started doing some drills that the high school guys do, so I think they liked seeing that.”
Bowling said that, with sessions in pads being allowed, the Tigers took the liberty to go helmets and pads the final five days. Bowling said that the Tiger program is still trying to increase its roster numbers after experiencing a sharp dropoff last season.
“We’ve got to increase those numbers, and that starts in the younger ages,” he said, adding that this is motivation for incorporating the middle schoolers this year and, eventually, even younger players in the coming springs.
