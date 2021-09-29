MURRAY — Friday night, the Murray High athletic community received the chance to say a collective “thank you” to one of its own.
Mark Brady served Murray High for 34 years, starting in 1973. That was when he was teaching courses like American Government, along with starting a long tenure as a football assistant to a man named John Hina. A year later, they were celebrating the school’s second state championship.
Some of people that were part of that team were near the 50-yard line Friday night as Murray High School Alumni Association Secretary Belinda Taylor handed Brady a plaque recognizing his time where he served as everything from football and basketball assistant to athletic director to assistant principal. It was the first MHS Alumni Award to be bestowed by the Alumni and Friends Association.
And afterward, as he left the field, many of his former players and students were coming to him and referring to him with the same greeting … “Coach Brady!”
“It’s just overwhelming,” Brady said between hugs and handshakes, even from some parents whose children he took time to guide to his office as assistant principal, not for punishment, but for a pep talk. “That was called refocusing. You know, sometimes you just got to take a little time to refocus and I’d be in the halls with them and I’d see them and, yeah, just have a talk with them.
As he was surrounded by many of his former students, he gave them all of the credit.
“You all made this happen. If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t be here,” he said. “Hey guys, I’m serious. It was that Murray High tradition … I’m telling you.”
He never was the head coach of a sport or the principal. He said that was by choice.
“I loved it because I was with the kids all of the time. It’s all about that personal contact thing. Sometimes, a head coach doesn’t get to hear about all of things going on because they’re too busy having to be the head coach,” he said, remembering how assistants would play different roles. “Making a coaching staff is a lot like making a cake. You’ve got to have the ingredients.
“So you’ve got to have a hugger. You’ve also got to have somebody who knows something about the game. You’ve also got to have a butt kicker, along with someone who can kind of keep it all together. So Jimmy Harrell (who was also on the ’74 football staff) and I would get together every day on that and say, ‘OK, it’s my time to do so-and-so role,’ and that was so someone didn’t get to be the bad part of it all of the time. There had to be some smiles too.”
He also, of course, talked about the ’74 title game with Beechwood at Richmond. Murray High won that game, 14-0, scoring all of its points in the waning stages of the fourth quarter. It started with a pass to a receiver named Brad Barnett.
“That was 42 minutes into the game. No one had scored until late in the third quarter and Brad caught a tipped pass. Now, we missed the extra point, but we got the ball back and Wes Ferguson scored and Cliff Dibbles scored the two-point conversion,” Brady recalled, then being reminded that Barnett’s catch is now memorialized with a metal sculpture that Calloway County artist George Bandarra designed called “No Regrets,” a phrase that became a theme of Barnett’s fight against ALS that ended in September 2016 with his death.
That sculpture is displayed where the Tigers enter Ty Holland to do battle every Friday night, and the tradition is for every player and coach to touch the helmet as they head to the field. Many fans have been known to touch it as well.
Brady sees that as another reason Murray High is simply a great place.
“This place is like going to sacred ground. Well, that’s what it was back then and that’s what it is now,” he said. “It’s just been a wonderful run for me and Murray High School was just a wonderful place for me.”
