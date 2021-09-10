MORGANFIELD — It was a battle of unbeatens tonight as Murray High went on the road for the first time this football season to face a Union County team coming off a big year in 2020.
And it would seem the host Braves have big plans in 2021 as well as they used big plays all night to build a big lead and eventually claim a 53-28 win at Baker Field in Morganfield. That moves the Braves to 4-0 on the season, while the Tigers, missing five starters, four of whom are seniors, due to injuries, fell to 3-1.
Things started well for Murray High as quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski scored from five yards to put the visitors up 7-0. From there, the Braves dominated.
Union answered that score as Kristopher Hughes returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to cut the lead to 7-6. Then, the Tigers began having turnover issues as Corithian Seales-Portee picked off a pass and returned it 43 yards to put Union up 12-7. Hughes would score his second touchdown on a 48-yard pass from quarterback Cannon Sheffer to make the score 18-7 just before the first quarter ended.
Union would continue its onslaught in the second quarter as Seales-Portee would score from six yards off a Tiger fumble and Hughes would find the end zone on a 27-yard run before the halftime break to put the Braves up 32-7.
Sheffer would connect with Hughes again, this time on a 22-yard strike, to start the third quarter and increase the lead to 39-7 before Gage Sokoloweski answered with a two-yard run to trim the lead to 39-14 with about three minutes left in the quarter.
The Braves would answer quickly, though, as Seales-Portee went 39 yards for another score just before the end of the third to pad the lead to 46-14.
The Tigers would end strong as Rowdy would go 40 yards for his second score early in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 46-21 and B-back Xavier Biggers would dash 59 yards for a touchdown that sandwiched another Hughes kickoff return for a score.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.