Gameday cover

Murray High quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski (7) runs the ball earlier this year during the Murray Bank Crosstown Classic at Roy Stewart Stadium on the Murray State University campus. 

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MORGANFIELD — It was a battle of unbeatens tonight as Murray High went on the road for the first time this football season to face a Union County team coming off a big year in 2020.

And it would seem the host Braves have big plans in 2021 as well as they used big plays all night to build a big lead and eventually claim a 53-28 win at Baker Field in Morganfield. That moves the Braves to 4-0 on the season, while the Tigers, missing five starters, four of whom are seniors, due to injuries, fell to 3-1.

Things started well for Murray High as quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski scored from five yards to put the visitors up 7-0. From there, the Braves dominated.

Union answered that score as Kristopher Hughes returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to cut the lead to 7-6. Then, the Tigers began having turnover issues as Corithian Seales-Portee picked off a pass and returned it 43 yards to put Union up 12-7. Hughes would score his second touchdown on a 48-yard pass from quarterback Cannon Sheffer to make the score 18-7 just before the first quarter ended.

Union would continue its onslaught in the second quarter as Seales-Portee would score from six yards off a Tiger fumble and Hughes would find the end zone on a 27-yard run before the halftime break to put the Braves up 32-7.

Sheffer would connect with Hughes again, this time on a 22-yard strike, to start the third quarter and increase the lead to 39-7 before Gage Sokoloweski answered with a two-yard run to trim the lead to 39-14 with about three minutes left in the quarter.

The Braves would answer quickly, though, as Seales-Portee went 39 yards for another score just before the end of the third to pad the lead to 46-14. 

The Tigers would end strong as Rowdy would go 40 yards for his second score early in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 46-21 and B-back Xavier Biggers would dash 59 yards for a touchdown that sandwiched another Hughes kickoff return for a score. 