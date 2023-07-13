MURRAY — Murray High’s new head golf coach, to an extent, will be similar to its former head coach.
Cody Brown, who will begin his first year as the new sixth-through-eighth-grade assistant principal at Murray Middle in a few weeks, was named to the golfing position earlier this week. He is taking the place that was filled by Denise Whitaker the past five years, all of which came as she was, at the same time, handling her duties as principal at Murray Elementary, where she will begin her 13th year in that position next month.
Unlike Whitaker’s situation when she started as golf coach (eventually adding the Murray High tennis coaching duties as well. She relinquished both coaching spots after tennis concluded this past spring), though, Brown comes into this job with prior coaching experience. Yes, it only lasted one year, but it was memorable.
Brown led Graves County to the 2014 boys Region 1 championship.
“Yes, but I don’t want to take a single bit of credit away from those boys. Yes, I got to coach them but they were just an excellent team,” Brown said Wednesday. “We did get to play in the state tournament and got to play some pretty big schools and it was a good experience.
“Those guys were great. I was just glad that I had the chance to help them through that year. Something that also helped was that the regional was at the Murray Country Club and I was already a member, but it helped us out in that I was able to tell the guys how they needed to approach playing there. And we played great! We ended up with the third-lowest score in a regional in the state that year and we beat McCracken County by only 1 stroke. Then, we got paired at the state tournament with (Louisville) St. Xavier (producer of some of the commonwealth’s best players over the years) and they had three kids in the 60s and had shot 276 in their regional.
“It was still a cool thing for (Graves) to be part of that.”
After leading the Eagles to that region title, Brown said life took over. He and his wife had a child, so he took a teaching job at Calloway County Middle School, whose campus happens to border MCC. He is assuming the assistant principal position at Murray Middle after teaching there last year.
Brown said he has been talking to both Whitaker and assistant coach John Saylor (who assisted Whitaker the past few years) about what to expect in his return to coaching golf. One thing he said was immediately discussed was Murray High’s success with drawing players to the program. Boys and girls combined, Murray High has been fielding one of the most numbers-heavy rosters in the region the past several years, meaning finding players has been no problem.
“So one of the challenges, honestly, I think we’re looking at is trying to work with those numbers and just trying to be able to help each player individually improve,” Brown said. “If our numbers hold true, and it’s looking like that again, we’ve got to find the time and get it set to where we can really work with all of the players.”
Brown is a veteran of Region 1 play. He is a 2007 graduate of Crittenden County High School in Marion and remembers well the tough task of facing players from established programs like Paducah Tilghman, St. Mary, Marshall County, Graves and its arch rival, Mayfield, as well as programs such as Lyon County, which produced a very strong individual player named Ty Rogers, the same Ty Rogers who became a basketball standout at Western Kentucky. He also said that he remembers having the chance to play in an area that features some of the top courses in Kentucky, including Drake Creek in Livingston County, which was still in its infancy when he was at Crittenden.
Now, Drake Creek is the annual home of the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Championships, an event highly anticipated by Murray High. That will be toward the middle of the season schedule in mid-August.
“We didn’t have that back when I played,” Brown said.”I’m excited about being part of that and I know that’s one where (Murray High) has always performed well and it’s great that our players take it upon themselves, as well as our parents, to take them there. That’s a place I’d like to try to get our players to see at least a few times before we play in the All ‘A’ because I’d like to see our players have a chance to get comfortable before going up there, and that’s our job.”
