MURRAY — Murray High’s new head golf coach, to an extent, will be similar to its former head coach.

Cody Brown, who will begin his first year as the new sixth-through-eighth-grade assistant principal at Murray Middle in a few weeks, was named to the golfing position earlier this week. He is taking the place that was filled by Denise Whitaker the past five years, all of which came as she was, at the same time, handling her duties as principal at Murray Elementary, where she will begin her 13th year in that position next month.