MURRAY — New Murray High Head Golf Coach Cody Brown had everything planned to a tee.
Having been named to the position less than two weeks ago, the first thing he wanted to do was assess the talents and abilities of a large throng of players. That was to have started a week ago with qualifying rounds at the Murray Country Club, home course of the Tigers and Lady Tigers.
Mother Nature had a different plan, the resulting rains and even severe thunderstorms wrecking these sessions. As he put it Saturday evening, ahead of today’s opener for the Lady Tigers in the South Warren Lady Spartans Invitational at Park City, he and assistant coach John Saylor are having “to make it up as we go.”
“I never thought we’d be facing this kind of situation,” Brown said as he contemplated his dilemma. Eight players are available for the Lady Tigers, which is twice as many for what is needed to post full-team scores in a match.
One thing that is known for the Lady Tigers is the lineup for today in Bowling Green. According to the Bluegrass Golf Tour, Murray High senior Jansyn Hays, juniors Emerson Vaughn , Macy Saylor and Grey Martin and eighth grader Riley Morris are penciled in with tee times.
On the Tigers’ side, it is even more crazy.
“Yeah, we’ve got 17 boys and the problem is we haven’t been able to get them on the course yet, so heading into (the first week of regular season play), yeah, we’re still trying to sort this out.
“Not that this is a bad problem to have. I don’t know any team in our region, or maybe the state, that has as many players as we do, and we are very blessed to have that.”
Brown said the Lady Tigers — last year’s Region 1 runners-up and 11-time defending champion of the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Tournament — are receiving some help with their numbers’ situation for the second tournament on the docket. That arrives Tuesday in the form of the Marshall County Invitational at Calvert City Country Club.
Brown said Saturday that he has discussed the situation with Marshall County Head Coach David Morris and said the Lady Tigers will be able to have all eight of their players on the course with two separate four-person teams. He said the boys, though, will only have the standard five players at Calvert City with the best four scores counting for the team total.
He said, with the weather expected to be better today, a qualifying round at MCC will be used to determine which five players will play Tuesday.
He also said that, by the time Tuesday’s action concludes in Calvert City, he may have a clearer picture as to the likely main contributors for this year.
