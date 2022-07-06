MURRAY — For a new coach in any sport, there is always going to be a degree of uncertainty, especially if the coach is from outside of the program.
However, for some, only a tiny bit of research is needed to form some definite ideas about the situation into which he is stepping. And for new Calloway County High School Head Girls Basketball Coach David Brown, the information about his new team is easy to define.
Though young, the Lady Lakers are loaded with experience after negotiating the stormy waters of Region 1 in emerging with a hard-fought 11-16 record that included a second-place finish in a very tough 4th District Tournament and a win in the Region 1 Tournament.
“I think I’m coming into a very good situation. I’m coming into some talent, too,” Brown said Tuesday. He was named head coach last month to take the place of former Murray High star Maddie Waldrop, who spent one season with the Lady Lakers before being called back to her collegiate alma mater, UT Martin, to serve as an assistant on the women’s staff. “I also think (the Lady Lakers)are ready to get to work and have a good season, and they had some games last year that were close and could’ve gone either way and we’re looking forward to converting some of those into Ws.”
Brown has four years of head coaching experience at Heritage Christian Academy in Hopkinsville, three with the Lady Eagles girls program and one with the boys. Those were in the early-to-mid-2010s and that was well before Heritage joined the Kentucky High School Athletics Association last season. However, he does know about KHSAA competition as he served stints on the girls programs at Hopkinsville and Christian County, with both of those programs having made strides in recent years, putting together several strong Region 2 Tournament runs between them, along with multiple winning seasons, including some 20-win runs.
“Yes, you do kind of (earn one’s stripes), so to speak, over there. They’ve got pretty good talent (between Hoptown and Christian, which will join forces in two years with what will be a highly-watched merger statewide) and part of it is just developing and managing it,” he said of coaching in that community.
However, Calloway has a strong tradition in its own right. The Lady Lakers have won their region five times and reached the State Final 4 once (2011). Last year, the Lady Lakers claimed a win in the regional against Carlisle County that Brown believes can be used a springboard. Calloway beat the Lady Comets, 52-49, a game the Lady Lakers trailed by as many as nine points with three minutes left in regulation at the CFSB Center on the Murray State campus.
And Brown said he is familiarizing himself with his team by watching last year’s game films ahead of the ending of the statewide dead period on Monday. One of the games he has watched is the Carlisle game.
“I’ve been trying to get a good sense of where (the players) are and that was one of those break-through moments, push-through moments where they rose to the occasion,” he said, admitting that, though he knew the result ahead of time, he still found himself cheering for his new players as he watched the dramatic conclusion of that game. “Oh absolutely! And you don’t realize it, but that kind of thing happens very easily.
“As I’m watching that, though, I was very pleased and pleasantly surprised that, for the age this team is overall (the majority will be freshmen and sophomores this season), that they were able to fight through and push through. They could’ve folded, but did not and that’s something we want to continue to build off of, that mental toughness. As we go through this year and we have those moments, they’ll be prepared to push through to the next level.” c
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.