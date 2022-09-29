MURRAY — An inexperienced team, a brutal schedule and early-season injuries to many of the key veterans are a recipe for a disastrous start to a high school football season. Head Coach Chris Champion and his Calloway County squad had all of the aforementioned ingredients for that dish and enter their bye week with an 0-6 record.
Champion has made every move a coach could make to shore up the Lakers’ deficiencies, but his efforts haven’t helped on the scoreboard. A schedule that has already included No. 1-ranked Mayfield, three Class 6A teams that were ranked in the top 15 and a Murray High team that was ranked in the top 10 when they played would have been difficult enough for a young Calloway team without the rash of injuries that hit them.
It started before the season when two-way standouts John Durham and Tate Weatherly missed time. Durham is still Calloway’s leading rusher despite missing two games and most of two others. Weatherly is the most explosive athlete the Lakers have and has been severely limited.
Price Aycock took a kickoff in the opening game at Henderson County for a 98-yard touchdown. Aycock’s school-record return was his final play of the season. His athletic ability and experience on both sides of the line of scrimmage may have made a difference for the young Lakers.
Sam Chapman showed big-time playmaking ability in the passing game early. The senior wide receiver repeatedly got behind defenses and quickly became one of the leading receivers in the state. Chapman gave freshman quarterback Wyatt Robins a reliable deep threat. He still leads the Lakers in receiving yards and touchdowns even though he hasn’t seen the field in two weeks.
The list continues as key veteran interior lineman Seldon Herndon has missed several games. Wide receiver/defensive back Cohen McCartney is the third-leading rusher, fourth-leading receiver and third-leading tackler but he has been sidelined as well. This has all led to younger players getting even more game experience which could pay dividends in the future.
Champion and his staff are seeing growth from week-to-week.
“Our players continue to get better,” Champion said. “Although our record doesn’t reflect it, we see improvement weekly.”
Robins is having a good season. He is the seventh-ranked passer in Class 4A at 159 yards per game with nine touchdowns and six interceptions. Good decision-making and solid arm strength have made Robins a potential star in the making, but he is not the only freshman playing a major role for the Lakers this season.
Calloway’s top two tacklers are classmates of Robins. Logan Smith leads the squad in stops, while Shaun Phillips is just behind him in second. The duo is also contributing on offense as Phillips is the second-leading rusher and Smith is fourth on that list.
“Wyatt continues to show great maturity and leadership for a freshman,” Champion said. “His decision-making with the football is incredible, especially given the turnover we have had in our receiver rotation. Logan Smith, Shaun Phillips and, most recently, Adam York have all proved to be very capable linebackers, and they are in the top statistical categories on defense. Logan McNight is another freshman who has earned a starting spot on defense as an end. He is a hard-nosed and very coachable kid.”
The schedule doesn’t get much easier after the bye week. Three games remain on the district schedule before the Lakers close out the season against a Union County team that is currently ranked third in Class 3A. Two of the remaining district foes are ranked among the state’s top teams in Class 4A.
“Our district is still one of the toughest in Region 1,” Champion said when asked about the remaining schedule. “Right now, we are not as focused on our district standing as much as we are just improving ourselves.”
The fifth-year coach knows his team must become better at the running game on both sides of the ball. The Lakers have struggled to stop their opponents and rank last in scoring defense in Class 4A. On the other side of the ball, Calloway has not been able to establish the run. The Lakers rank last in the state in rushing yards per game.
Champion will have his charges focused on improving all fundamental aspects of the game during the bye week.
“Our Achilles heal right now is defense and the running game,” Champion said. “We have got to sustain some longer drives on offense, and our defense has to play better in every aspect. During bye week, we are going back to the basics. We are focusing on blocking, tackling, and improving our special teams play that has haunted us this year.”
Unfortunately for Calloway fans, the bye week will not help some of the missing veterans return to action. Several key veterans remain sidelined and some have been lost for the season.
Four of the remaining five teams on the schedule have a winning record. Calloway County’s best chance for their first win should come during the first two weeks of district play after the bye week. Hopkins Central is sporting a 3-2 record while Hopkinsville is 2-4. The final district opponent is Logan County.
“We are obviously still very eager to get our first win,” Champion said when asked about goals for the remainder of the season. “But we have communicated individual goals to our players. Whether it is blocking percentages, tackles per game, or turnovers, we know what we need to do to get into the win column. It’s just a matter of execution.”
