MURRAY  An inexperienced team, a brutal schedule and early-season injuries to many of the key veterans are a recipe for a disastrous start to a high school football season. Head Coach Chris Champion and his Calloway County squad had all of the aforementioned ingredients for that dish and enter their bye week with an 0-6 record.

Champion has made every move a coach could make to shore up the Lakers’ deficiencies, but his efforts haven’t helped on the scoreboard. A schedule that has already included No. 1-ranked Mayfield, three Class 6A teams that were ranked in the top 15 and a Murray High team that was ranked in the top 10 when they played would have been difficult enough for a young Calloway team without the rash of injuries that hit them.