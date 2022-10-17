Murray High at Caldwell

Murray High's Phalon Richardson (53) wrestles Caldwell County receiver Xavier Bumphus to the ground for a short gain Friday night at Tiger Stadium in Princeton.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

PRINCETON — It is a habit that Murray High has displayed several times during the 2022 football season, and it bit the Tigers again Friday night.

Four times, this season, the Tigers have taken leads on opponents, only to have them come back and win. The latest defeat was particularly damaging as host Caldwell County went from seeming on the verge of being blown out early to staying alive to win the game with a fourth-quarter touchdown in a 23-20 win that vaulted the Tigers to 3-0 in Kentucky Class 2A 1st District play, while Murray High dropped to 2-1. 