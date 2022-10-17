PRINCETON — It is a habit that Murray High has displayed several times during the 2022 football season, and it bit the Tigers again Friday night.
Four times, this season, the Tigers have taken leads on opponents, only to have them come back and win. The latest defeat was particularly damaging as host Caldwell County went from seeming on the verge of being blown out early to staying alive to win the game with a fourth-quarter touchdown in a 23-20 win that vaulted the Tigers to 3-0 in Kentucky Class 2A 1st District play, while Murray High dropped to 2-1.
This is not an unfamiliar place for Murray High (now 4-4 overall) as it faced this exact same situation last year, after falling to Caldwell at Ty Holland Stadium in Murray. On that occasion, Murray High was given a second chance in the state playoffs and defeated Caldwell in a rematch at Ty Holland, but that was not being discussed in the wake of Friday’s loss.
“We’ve talked about it. If you’re a boxer and you get (the opponent) in a corner, you don’t put your gloves down. You beat his eyeballs shut,” said Murray High Head Coach Darren Bowling, clearly at a loss as to why his team could not do that, so to speak. “We’re up 14-0 (after a Kainoa Olive scoring run and a long touchdown pass from quarterback Collin Wilson to Xavier Biggers in the opening 11 minutes) and we’ve got a chance to put the game away with a big stop and another drive.
Instead, a Caldwell team that started very slow this season but was showing signs of life as of late, suddenly awakened. A few plays after Biggers’ 37-yard scoring play — on a third-and-17 situation — Caldwell back Jamus Carneyhan took a stretch handoff to the right side and bolted 53 yards to cut the lead in half with more than 11 minutes left before halftime.
Then, with Murray High driving, the Tigers fumbled, enabling Caldwell’s suddenly productive offense to drive into field goal range and get a 32-yard kick from Timothy Nichols that cut the lead to 14-10 with 4:16 left.
Caldwell then took the lead only two plays into the third quarter as Carneyhan, again on a stretch play, found room to the right side and jetted 43 yards to paydirt and a 17-14 lead. That play was especially costly because it resulted in the second unsporstmanlike conduct penalty of the game for Biggers and his ejection from the game.
Murray High did continue to battle, though, going on an impressive 80-yard drive that Wilson capped with a physical seven-yard run with 3:14 left to return a 20-17 lead to his team.
However, Caldwell had found its rhythm and, after a Murray High fumble early in the fourth quarter, quarterback Luke Parker hit receiver Gus Fox on a 2nd-and-24 play with a long bomb behind the defense that went for 61 yards and the eventual game winner with 9:18 left.
Murray High made a last gasp, driving from its own 6 to the Caldwell 25 in the final 1:43, but Ben Davis was short and to the right on a 42-yard field goal that would have sent the game to overtime.
“We had to take a chance on his leg,” Bowling said of Davis, who he said is usually very solid from 45 yards in practices. “He’s got a good leg, so we gave him the opportunity. If he connects, we go to overtime, It’s just one of those things that happen.”
Something Bowling said was particularly troubling in Friday’s loss were the unsportsmanlike penalties. In fact, on Carneyhan’s second scoring run, Murray High was called two such fouls, meaning Caldwell kicked off from the Murray High 30.
“It was weird,” he said.”I was telling the guys, ‘You know we don’t even allow that at practice, what makes you think you can get away with that on a Friday night?’
“But again, as the coach, that falls on me. We’ve got to do a better job.”
