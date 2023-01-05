DIXON — Calloway County has advanced to the championship game of the Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 Boys Basketball Tournament with a 75-54 win over Union County tonight at Webster County High School.
The Lakers led at the end of each quarter but ran into some difficulties in the second and third stanzas. After leading by as many as 10 points in the first quarter, the Braves, powered by guard Izaiah Manuel's 17 first-half points, went to the locker room down only 31-28. Union was able to keep the game close for the first half of the third quarter before Calloway surged to a 53-39 lead as the quarter came to an end and went on to continue growing the margin from there.
