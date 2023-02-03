MURRAY — In a match last week at Community Christian Academy near Paducah, the Calloway County archery team broke its team scoring record by shooting a 3377.
This score ranks the Laker archery team fourth in the state and puts the Lakers in a tie for 10th in the nation. This was the highlight of a first-place showing for the Lakers at CCA.
In addition, the Lakers had the first-place high school girls competitor at CCA with senior Haley Dawson shooting a personal record of 292. Sophomore Bella Thomas was the second-best high school girls shooter with a 288.
Junior Nathan Deitz took first place on the high school male side, shooting a 292, and junior Mathew Jones was third in the high school male division as he shot a 288.
The Lakers had four archers shoot perfect 50’s. Deitz had two 50’s, as did Thomas. Dawson and Tabers each had a 50 as well.
The Lakers will next shoot on Feb. 11 at Murray High and host their last state qualifier on Feb. 18.
In addition, seven archers had new personal records at CCA and Calloway still has several other archers that have yet to achieve their highest potential in a tournament this season.
“We hope to keep improving as a team and individually. Laker Archery is very excited for these next few tournaments and upcoming State Tournament in March,” said Calloway Head Coach Onda Sheridan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.