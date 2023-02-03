Calloway archers

 Photo provided

MURRAY — In a match last week at Community Christian Academy near Paducah, the Calloway County archery team broke its team scoring record by shooting a 3377. 

This score ranks the Laker archery team fourth in the state and puts the Lakers in a tie for 10th in the nation. This was the highlight of a first-place showing for the Lakers at CCA.