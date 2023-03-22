LOUISVILLE — Calloway County High School Laker archery team competed in the Kentucky NASP State Championship in Louisville on March 18. Twenty-four students competed at the event, with the Laker team finishing 26th in the state in bullseye shooting and 15th in the state in 3D shooting out of 149 teams.
Nathan Deitz scored 293/300 in 3D shooting, earning male state runner-up in the event. He also shot 291/300 in bullseye shooting, placing him 15th in the state.
