MURRAY—The Laker Archery team recently competed in the KHSAA Boys and Girls Region 1 Archery Tournament on March 27 at Trigg County. The boys came away with a respectable third place finish, shooting a team score of 1956, while the Lady Lakers came away winning the Region 1 Championship shooting a 1943.
The Lady Lakers will be traveling to Bowling Green on Thursday, April 22, to compete in the KHSAA State Tournament.
Archery is a sport that appeals to a large number of students with varying interests and backgrounds. It also allows all students the opportunity to participate in a competitive sporting event.
Across the country, the National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) has exploded in popularity and stories abound regarding increased student attendance, positive school behavior, and increased self-esteem for students involved in archery programs.
The Calloway County Archery Team began competing in the 2015-16 school year under the leadership of Coach Onda Sheridan, assisted by her husband Marty Sheridan.
Last year the team added Chad Lewis to the coaching volunteer group and has gained great knowledge from his expertise and experience. Like so many other success stories, the team is gaining rapid popularity and interest.
While qualifying and shooting at the state level in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021, the Lakers have competed on the national level and will be participating as a team in the NASP National Tournament Virtually on April 24.
The Lakers Archery team has many strong consistent shooters ranging from freshman to seniors.
The seniors on the team have a strong connection with Coach Sheridan and the Lakers Archery program.
“These seniors were my first eighth grade team to start shooting,” said Coach Sheridan. “Out of the 10 seniors, five are from that original eighth grade group. I have strong ties to this group and wish them much happiness and success in whatever they choose for their futures. I believe archery has given them a sport that they can continue to use for the rest of their lives.”
The team will be losing 10 seniors this year after graduation, but the void will be filled with the up-and-coming underclassmen. Seniors Leonard Henry, who average shooting a 283, Ava Lewis(277), Hunter Rudolph(273) Isabelle Curry(273), Breanne Hays(273) and Faith Conway(270), are some that will be deeply missed according to Coach Sheridan. The lifeline for Laker Archery is coming up in the ranks with junior Sara Archey(280), and some stand out freshmen such as Nathan Deitz(284), Averie Crick(281) and Ethan McPhail(280).
