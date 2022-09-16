MURRAY — When Calloway County’s volleyball team steps onto the court this morning at the Jones Gymnasium/Woodward Athletic Center on the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro, its players and coaches will enter a whole new world.
This is the Kentucky 2A Championships Volleyball Tournament, an event reserved for only the best Class 2A programs in the commonwealth. Calloway (5-8) earned its place Saturday when it defeated Union County in the 2A Sectional 1 Tournament on its home court at Jeffrey Gymnasium, a win that assistant coach Gracee Murphy said set off an emotional explosion.
“They went crazy and I loved seeing that,” Murphy said this week as she recalled the immediate aftermath of that win. “Being that this is my first season here (after playing high school ball at McCracken County), I didn’t know anything about (the 2A tournament). We didn’t do anything like that at McCracken and it just felt so good to know that this was the first time this program has done that and I would hope that it’s something the girls remember for the rest of their lives.
“That’s my goal for them ... for them to have things like that happen for them, and how they were after that match the other day? That’s what I want to see for sure.”
Now comes the reality of being part of an event like this, meaning the chances of drawing a team with a long and storied history increase. And that is exactly what the Lady Lakers had happen. Today’s 9:45 a.m. tipoff comes against not only a Lexington Catholic team that won this event last season, it is 12-3 this season. One of its losses came in straight sets — 25-22, 25-22 to powerful Woodford County. Another was in five sets to a tough West Jessamine team and the other was in four sets to another powerful squad, Madison Central, in which the Lady Knights scored at least 21 points in the sets they lost.
However, the Lady Lakers may have something on their side, heading into today. They have someone on their sideline who has had success against this program in the past.
“Yeah, back in the day, we played them every year,” Murphy said, remembering that McCracken not only was playing the Lady Knights, but beating them with regularity.
“And I am going back and watching huddle film of them from when I was in high school, trying to see what they were doing then that they may still be doing today. The big thing, though, is you never know how a game is going to go. I’m doing my best to set them up for success.”
Murphy said the key to today will be a better start than the Lady Lakers have had in their last two outings, losses to 4th District rival Marshall County and newly-crowned Kentucky All “A” Region 1 champion Community Christian Academy. Calloway improved dramatically as those matches progressed. She wants her team to have the same intensity and emotion at the start as it has had at the end.
