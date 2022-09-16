Calloway celebrates

Calloway County fans hope to see today, Lady Lakers happy about winning a match. Here, from left, Olivia Anderson, Lillie Thorn (4), Gracie Turner and Lydia Bell enjoy such a moment earlier this season at Jeffrey Gymnasium.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — When Calloway County’s volleyball team steps onto the court this morning at the Jones Gymnasium/Woodward Athletic Center on the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro, its players and coaches will enter a whole new world.

This is the Kentucky 2A Championships Volleyball Tournament, an event reserved for only the best Class 2A programs in the commonwealth. Calloway (5-8) earned its place Saturday when it defeated Union County in the 2A Sectional 1 Tournament on its home court at Jeffrey Gymnasium, a win that assistant coach Gracee Murphy said set off an emotional explosion.

