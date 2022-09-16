McManus

Calloway County midfielder/forward Josey McManus drives the ball down the field Tuesday night in The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic at the Mallary France Soccer Complex in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Heading into this season, there were two things new Calloway County Head Girls Soccer Coach Tim Stark was wanting for his team.

First, he wanted them to return to the Kentucky 2A Championships Girls Soccer Tournament. Second, he wanted the Lady Lakers to do this with a better win-loss record than they had compiled at the same time last year. 

