MURRAY — Heading into this season, there were two things new Calloway County Head Girls Soccer Coach Tim Stark was wanting for his team.
First, he wanted them to return to the Kentucky 2A Championships Girls Soccer Tournament. Second, he wanted the Lady Lakers to do this with a better win-loss record than they had compiled at the same time last year.
Mission accomplished on both counts.
Now, comes today as the Lady Lakers (8-5) take a big step up in competition. Waiting for them at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro will be none other than defending 2A state champion Lexington Catholic.
“Things don’t get any easier for us, that’s for sure,” Stark said of facing the Lady Knights, who enter this morning’s confrontation with Calloway with a 13-1 record so far this season. “So they’re the defending champions in 2A and I think they’ve only allowed six goals all season in 14 games, so this will no doubt be a tall order for us.
“But we’re a team that fights, so we’ll see what we can do with it.”
Calloway has taken a very similar path as last year to today’s 10 a.m. kickoff at Panther Field on the Kentucky Wesleyan campus. On that occasion, the Lady Lakers had a very slow start to the season, then caught fire when it came time for the 2A tournament. Calloway blew past its competition in the 2A Section 1 tourney at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex in Murray, then blasted Hart County in the Supersectional 1 title match, also in Murray.
This year, the Lady Lakers stumbled out of the starting gate, dropping four of its first five matches. Then, it reeled off seven wins in a row before that streak ended Tuesday night with a 6-0 loss to Murray High in this year’s second installment of The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic at the Mallary France Soccer Complex.
Along the way, the Lady Lakers repeated their sectional and supersectional success, this time on the road.
That also came after the Lady Lakers lost their first match with Murray High, 4-0, but both Stark and Murray High Head Coach Shauna Traylor thought Calloway actually played better Tuesday than it had at Nix. In fact, unlike the first time, Calloway had the Lady Tigers backed up in the early going.
“I thought Calloway came out very strong and aggressive and it took us a while to settle in,” said Traylor, who said that she noticed the Lady Lakers had a bit of a swagger coming into Tuesday night. “That’s right and you know what else I noticed? I looked at their schedule and their last loss was to us (at Nix), so I know (after repeating as 2A supersectional champs) they were looking at this and saying, ‘Hey! This is going to be a different game.’”
With a win, Calloway would advance to play in Saturday’s title match against either Bardstown or Lawrence County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.