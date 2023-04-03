MURRAY — Coach Mike Wicker’s Calloway County track and field teams had a successful day at the 2023 Laker Track Invitational at Jack D. Rose Stadium on Saturday. The Lady Lakers claimed the overall team title, while the Calloway County boys team finished as the runner-up in a field that included a total of 23 teams from Kentucky, Illinois and Tennessee.

Wicker was pleased with the performance of both Calloway County squads against stiff competition from as far away as Chicago. 

