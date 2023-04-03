MURRAY — Coach Mike Wicker’s Calloway County track and field teams had a successful day at the 2023 Laker Track Invitational at Jack D. Rose Stadium on Saturday. The Lady Lakers claimed the overall team title, while the Calloway County boys team finished as the runner-up in a field that included a total of 23 teams from Kentucky, Illinois and Tennessee.
Wicker was pleased with the performance of both Calloway County squads against stiff competition from as far away as Chicago.
“We had a great turnout for our Laker Invitational,” Wicker said. “The boys’ team ran really strong today and finished second overall to a really good team in Triad from near St Louis. The girls’ team won several events late in the meet to pull away from the Triad girls’ team and from the Thornwood girls from Chicago.”
Niya Thomas secured a win in the 200-meter dash and joined forces with Brooklyn Smith, Lexi Mcclure, and Olivia Miles for a victory in the 4x200-meter relay team. Angie Emery captured the 300-meter hurdles while Jaidan Koch edged out her teammate Reese Settle in the 800-meter run for the fourth and final Calloway County victory of the day.
Settle also grabbed second place in the 1600-meter run while Sadie Lilly claimed the runner-up spot in the 3200-meter run for Calloway County. Lilly also snagged fifth in the 1600. Miles earned second place in the 400-meter dash and Sayde Lowe grabbed second in the pole vault.
Miles teamed up with Smith, Mcclure, and Koch for a second-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay. Lilly earned a second runner-up when she joined Koch, Vayla Carlisle, and Finley Lencki for second place in the 4x800-meter relay.
Emma Martin and Alec Rodgers earned third-place finishes in the 100 hurdles and the high jump respectively for Wicker’s squad. The versatile Martin also scored points with a fourth place showing in both the long jump and the triple jump.
Sydney Naber claimed fourth in the 300 hurdles while the 4x100-meter relay team of Brooklyn Smith, Emery, Thomas, and Olivia Anderson earned fourth place. Anderson tacked on a sixth-place finish in the 100 hurdles.
Nageria Smith snagged points with her fifth place showing in the 200 and Mcclure tacked on a fifth-place finish in the individual 400 to go with her first and second-place medals in the relay events. Jillian Stovall claimed fifth in the pole vault while Rodgers leaped to sixth in the long jump.
A quartet of seventh-place finishes added to the Calloway County point total. Thomas added a seventh place showing in the 100-meter dash to her victory in the 200 and Bella Norsworthy scored with a seventh-place finish in the 3200.
Miles earned seventh place in the high jump and Gabby Yoakum grabbed seventh in the discus. Lowe rounded out the scoring for Wicker’s team when she posted an eighth-place finish in the triple jump to go along with her second in the pole vault.
Calloway County scored 160.5 points in winning the team title while runner-up Triad (Troy, IL) followed with 116.5 points. South Holland (Thornwood, IL), Hopkinsville, and Marshall County rounded out the top five.
In boy’s action, Triad topped the runner-up Lakers by a score of 155 to 98. Fort Campbell, Marshall County, and Hopkinsville finished third through fifth in the 23-team field.
Calloway County claimed victory in four events and also posted a pair of second-place finishes. Tate Weatherly easily won the 110-meter hurdles while Landon McCartney and Daniel Puckett battled each other for close victories in the 800 and 1600-meter runs.
Puckett earned the win over McCartney in the 1600 by just over one second. McCartney returned the favor in the 800 as he bested Puckett by less than half a second. The duo teamed up with Nick Caldwell and Dominic Cashion to nip Triad by seventeen-hundredths of a second for a thrilling come-from-behind victory in the 4x800.
Joessiah Reyes scored with a fourth-place finish in the 110 hurdles. Cohen McCartney and Cashion claimed fifth and ninth respectively to earn points in the individual 400.
Myles Yates finished third in the long jump and fifth in the high jump while Braxton Harrison and Corban Henshaw scored with third and fifth-place finishes in the pole vault. The 4x200 relay team of Weatherly, Sam Chapman, Joey Goucher, and Logan Smith earned third place. Smith then joined forces with Shaun Phillips, Adam York, and Matthew Bridwell for a third place showing in the 4x400 to round out the Calloway County scoring.
