MURRAY — After an impressive showing a week earlier at the Invitational of the South in Draffenville, the Calloway County track and field program came home to Jack Rose Stadium on Saturday to host its annual Laker Invitational.
And the respective teams seemed to enjoy the familiar surroundings as the Lady Lakers were able to edge a strong field for the team title, while the Calloway boys carved out a fifth-place finish.
On the girls’ side, Calloway’s score of 141 was enough defeat second-place West Creek (Clarksville, Tennessee) by a little less than 30 points.
Bolstering the Lady Lakers’ effort was a huge effort in the girls 100-meter hurdles, where junior Sydney Naber’s first-place finish was followed by a second from sophomore Sayde Lowe and fifth and sixth efforts from sophomore Olivia Anderson and freshman Emma Martin, accounting for more than 20 combined points.
Lowe then gave the pole vault a try and came away with a win in one of her first meets of competing in this event.
The 4x800-meter relay team of Vayla Carlisle, Brooklyn Smith, Finley Lencki and Madison Futrell, all freshman or younger, took second, as did the 4x200-meter quartet of seniors Avery Poston, McKenzie Davis and Love with sophomore Olivia Miles.
Poston, Davis and Love then joined Smith in finishing second in the 4x100 relay. Freshman Alec Rodgers was second in the high jump.
Naber, Smith and Miles joined Rodgers in finishing third in the 4x400. Naber was also third in the 300-meter hurdles with Poston taking fourth, while Lencki was third in the 800 meters.
Carlisle and Davis scored points by finishing fifth and seventh in the 3200 and 200, respectively, as did Love and Poston with fourth and fifth-place efforts in the long jump. Freshman Emma Martin also scored points Saturday with a fifth-place showing in the triple jump, where Lowe also was seventh and scored points for the Lady Lakers.
Senior Emily Brunn also had a seventh-place effort in the discus.
On the boys’ side, junior Daniel Puckett took wins in the boys mile and 3200 meters, while junior Dominic Cashion was first in the boys 800 meters.
Sophomore Tate Weatherly was second in the 110-meter hurdles, as well as the 300 hurdles with junior Cohen McCartney also scoring points with an eighth-place showing in the 300 hurdles. He was part of a 4x200 relay team with senior Timarian Bledsoe, McCartney and freshman Joey Goucher that finished fifth. That same foursome finished seventh in the 4x100 relay.
Junior Justin Morgan gave the Lakers points in the pole vault by taking fourth. Senior Gabriel Carson contributed points with a fifth-place showing in the long jump, as did sophomore Price Aycock with a sixth-place finish in the high jump.
