MURRAY — On March 3, Calloway County received yet another lesson from the power of Mother Nature.
Severe thunderstorm winds of at least 60 mph wreaked havoc and frayed nerves. The dark, menacing clouds that rolled in from the west dropped power poles and trees throughout the county. Houses were damaged too.
And on the campus of Calloway County High School, at the western edge of the city, the storm was also messing with its athletics facilities.
“The scoreboard to our softball field blew over and actually hit the outfield fence and knocked it partially over,” said Calloway Principal Steve Smith. “I think they’ve got the fence repaired, but I don’t know if it’s 100%. But it is playable.”
The scoreboard was displayed behind the left-field fence. As of late last week, the large red object was still flat on the ground, testament to the power of the storm. Even its concrete supports were torn out of the ground that day.
A temporary scoreboard — much smaller than the previous model — has been established along the first-base line at the field. Smith said there is no idea, at this point, as to a time frame for when the bigger scoreboard could be replaced.
That was not the only area the Laker athletics program was affected.
Its track and field program also had issues as the storm’s tentacle-like winds also reached into Jack D. Rose Stadium and put a hurt on the high jump and pole vault areas.
“The pole vault mats were wrapped around the (metal standards that flank the pit), but the wind also jerked (the standards) and concrete and everything out of the ground. They had to replace those, but I don’t think the mats were damaged too badly,” Smith said, turning his attention to the high jump area that is located behind the north end zone of the football field.
“The high jump mats were actually thrown a couple of hundred yards. Everything went over (the fence that guards the north end zone).”
Calloway Head Track and Field Coach Mike Wicker said that, while the pole vault area has been returned to a usable level, assistance from an insurance company is still being sought. Smith also said that an insurance company has also been contacted when it comes to the softball scoreboard.
In addition, the storm also caused problems at Calloway’s cross-town neighbor, Murray High. There, the wind tore into the roof of Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. The hardwood floor was covered immediately after the storm had passed. Murray High Principal Tony Jarvis also said that a contractor assessed the damage that day.
