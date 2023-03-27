Calloway softball scoreboard

The scoreboard that had stood behind the left-field fence at the Calloway County High School softball field was knocked to the ground during a severe thunderstorm that struck Murray and Calloway County on the afternoon of March 3.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — On March 3, Calloway County received yet another lesson from the power of Mother Nature.

Severe thunderstorm winds of at least 60 mph wreaked havoc and frayed nerves. The dark, menacing clouds that rolled in from the west dropped power poles and trees throughout the county. Houses were damaged too. 