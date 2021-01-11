MURRAY — After a long wait to get its season started, the 2020-21 Calloway County Lakers boys basketball team is excited to be back in the gym.
This year’s team will be wearing the same familiar uniforms as the 2019-20 Calloway County squad, but many of the faces that Laker fans have grown accustomed to seeing carrying their team to victory will not be in those uniforms.
Head Coach Brad Cleaver led last year’s Lakers squad to an 18-14 record. Calloway County earned a trip to the regional tournament as the Fourth District runner-up in 2019-20, but to repeat that feat, the Lakers must find a way to replace their top four scorers. Chandler Steele, Cade Butler, Kade Mize, and Ki Franklin have all graduated and taken their scoring and veteran leadership with them.
Cleaver and his staff will look to fill the scoring void left behind by the graduation of that quartet by committee. Laker senior Evan Garrison appears to be ready to step into the role that Steele played last year on his way to averaging over 15 points per game. Garrison shot 57% from the field and 73% from the free-throw line last season. If he can improve on those numbers, he could have a big year. Fellow seniors Jarrett Darnell and Jackson Chapman could provide a big lift from behind the three-point line. Both Darnell and Chapman are snipers with deep range. Cleaver will look to them to provide three-point shooting for the Lakers now that Butler and Mize have graduated.
“The three seniors, Jarrett Darnell, Evan Garrison and Jackson Chapman, have embraced the leadership role that is crucial to a successful team,” Cleaver said. “Evan and Jarrett are capable of big nights and bring a spark that is fun to watch. Jackson is the ultimate teammate, a coach on the floor that has the ability to knock down the three with surprising range.”
Scoring is not the only aspect of the game that the Laker coaching staff is going to have to find a way to replace. Calloway County also lost the top three rebounders from the 2019-20 squad. All coaches say that rebounding must be a total team effort and that is certainly true with this Laker team. There is no dominant rebounder on the roster so the Lakers are going to have to be great at blocking out and pursuing the ball.
Cleaver likes what he has seen from his team in practice. He believes that the Lakers will be able to look deep into the rotation and get quality minutes from their bench.
“This Laker squad has the potential to be sneaky dangerous. We have nine guys that can contribute on any given night,” Cleaver said. “I like our team chemistry early on. Good chemistry is very important.”
When asked about his team’s depth, Cleaver pointed to the sophomore and junior classes as being keys to the success of this year’s Calloway squad. The junior class has seven players and their contributions will be critical.
“The Laker junior class includes Will Duncan, Matthew Ray, Kanyon Franklin, Drew Hudgin, Zach Hudgin, Elliot Fredrick and Ty Weatherly,” Cleaver said. “The Juniors compliment the seniors well and bring great energy and toughness. You can expect to see a breakout year from this junior class. Sophomores Aiden Clinton and Landon Houk complete the varsity line up. Aiden can shoot it.”
The 2020-21 Lakers opened the season on Jan. 5 with a loss at Carlisle County but came back to win their next game at St. Mary in Paducah.
The 25-game schedule will provide a challenge for the inexperienced Calloway County squad as it features 14 road games and eleven home contests. Calloway County will host Graves County at Jeffrey Gymnasium in their home opener on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The Lakers will open district play as they face Marshall County at home on Friday night.
2020-2021 Calloway County Lakers Basketball
0 Kanyon Franklin 6-1 Jr. F
1 Evan Garrison 6’2” Sr. F
2 Elliott Frederick 5’9” Jr. G
3 Jackson Chapman 6-0 Sr. G
5 Drew Hudgin 6-2 Jr. F
10 Aidon Clinton 6-0 Soph. G
14 Zach Hudgin 14 6-2 Jr. F
15 Will Duncan 5-11 Soph. F
22 Landon Houck 6-0 Soph. F
23 Jarrett Darnell 6-0 Sr. G
34 Matthew Ray 6-5 Jr. F
Ty Weatherly 5-10” Jr. G
Sam Chapman 6-2 Soph. F
Kolt Bazzell 5-9 Fresh. G
Thomas Grace 6-2 Fresh. F
Assistant Coaches: Ed Chapman, Andrew Clinton, John Finley, Austin Wynn
Head Coach: Brad Cleaver
Jan 5 - at Carlisle County
Jan 8 -at St. Mary Jan 12 - Graves County
Jan 15 - Marshall County
Jan 18-at Webster County
Jan 22- at Murray
Jan 23- Lyon County
Jan 26- Mayfield
Jan 30- Carlisle County
Feb 1- at McCracken County
Feb 5- at Marshall County
Feb - at Paducah Tilghman
Feb 9 - at Ballard Memorial
Feb 13 - Crittenden County
Feb 15 - Hickman County
Feb 19 -Murray
Feb 22 - St. Mary
Feb 23- at Mayfield
Feb 26 -at Graves County
Mar 1- at Fulton County
Mar 2 -Christian Fellowship
Mar 8 - at Hickman County
Mar 9 - at Lyon County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.