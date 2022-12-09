MURRAY — The month of December presents a variety of pre-Christmas high school basketball treats and one of those launches this weekend in Murray.
The action starts tonight, in fact, with the Ken-Tenn Classic Battle at the Border at Jeffrey Gymnasium on the Calloway County High School campus. This marks the second year for the event that purposefully matches teams from the Volunteer State against teams from the Bluegrass State.
“It’s the battle of Kentucky against Tennessee and we’ve got some phenomenal teams from Tennessee coming in but we’ve also got some great teams from western Kentucky that are coming ,” Calloway County Head Boys Basketball Coach Brad Cleaver as he promoted the event, following Tuesday night’s win at Graves County.
“It’s going to be a great weekend of basketball.”
This event starts with a powerful three-game lineup tonight. At 5, a small-school battle will see always-feisty Region 1 representative St. Mary of Paducah meeting s Huntingdon squad that has started 3-2 and has had big postseason runs in the past few years. Then, the host Lakers take the floor against a West Carroll program that played in the state tournament last year at about 6:30. The nightcap consists of an always-tough Mayfield team facing a South Gibson program that has knocked on the door of big postseason runs the past few years.
Two sessions are offered on Saturday.
The first begins in the daytime with some true heavyweights doing battle. It starts at 11 a.m. with Cane Ridge, a state quarterfinalist last year, facing always-strong University Heights Academy of Hopkinsville. At 12:30 p.m., Region 2 power Henderson County will square off with a Rossview team out of the strong Clarksville, Tennessee area that will enter Saturday with a 4-1 record that includes an upset of Tennessee powerhouse Brentwood Academy on Tuesday.
The closer to Session 2 tips at about 2 and matches a McCracken County team that has won two of the past three Region 1 titles against Nashville’s Pope John Paul II that has played in several state tournaments.
After a break, the action hits its final round of games, starting at 4:30 p.m. Saturday when Nashville’s Christ Presbyterian, a three-time state semifinalist and one-time state runner-up, clashes with a duPont Manual team out of Louisville that always is in the hunt for supremacy in that basketball-rich city.
Then, less than 24 hours after facing West Carroll, the Lakers will be on their home court again, this time against Trinity Christian out of always-strong Jackson, Tennessee and a team that has started this season well at 5-1 and will be playing the day after a rematch with the only team to beat it this season, McNairy Central. Finally, the other Murray representative — defending Region 1 champion Murray High, the team that not only broke McCracken’s two-year hold on the region title but its two-year winning streak against all Region 1 teams — will close the event against a Clarksville Academy squad that reached the state Final Four last season.
