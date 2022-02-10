MURRAY — Calloway County High School freshman Fulton Manning is proof that it does not have to take a long time for someone to enter a new activity and become quite good at it.
His activity of choice is trap shooting, which he has been doing with the Calloway County Clay Crushers program for two years. That has also been how long he has been participating with Amateur Trap Association competitions, which are separate from the state high school events.
That is also how long it took him to be named an All-State selection in ATA, having not even fired a shotgun until Feb.14, 2020.
“That was also when he joined (the Clay Crushers),” said Manning’s mother, Tracy. “He has a hunting background (his main weapon of choice was a rifle used for taking deer).”
“I just thank the good lord that He blessed me with this talent and allowed me to get (the All-State (honor),” said Fulton, who said joining the Clay Crushers helped improve his off-season game. ATA events are mostly offered in the late spring, summer and early fall months and do not usually overlap with the commonwealth’s high school season. “I’ve learned a lot since I’ve been with them, a lot of basics that have helped me improve.
“I thought (shotgun competition) would be fun. It was something new to do.”
In joining the Clay Crushers, he came under the tutelage of one of the area’s best authorities when it comes to trap. Head Coach Vernon Anderson has led this program since its inception and has watched it not only grow but be quite successful. Most years, the Clay Crushers have finished in the top three at the state high school meet with state powerhouse Jessamine County usually edging a strong McCracken County program from the Paducah area and Calloway for the title. Twice, the Clay Crushers have been state runners-up.
Anderson also competes himself and, along with Fulton, he also was named to the All-State team in ATA, marking his 16th year to receive that honor.
Fulton said Anderson has been a big part of his quick assent as a competitor.
“He’s showed me a little bit,” Fulton said, obviously understated that subject. “Seriously, he has shown me quite a bit on how keep (the gun) stable and balanced.”
Tracy also said Anderson was helpful when Fulton had a major growth spurt last year.
“He grew seven inches from September (of 2020) to September (2021) and that’s a big change. So we had to change guns too, but Vernon has been very helpful with that,” she said.
In the past two years, not only has Fulton become familiar with how things work at a state high school meet, he also has sharpened his skills with ATA competitions, including its premier event, the U.S. Open in Sparta, Illinois, a little more than two hours north of Murray.
His first venture to Sparta was in 2020 a few weeks after he competed in his first ATA meet in Florida.
“I wasn’t really thinking about (the vastness of the surroundings),” Fulton recalled of the first time he attempted a shot at Sparta. “Then, I looked to my right. Then, I looked to my left and all I saw were traps going down the hill. I didn’t do very good.”
Things have improved. He said he performed well after that first round and he performed well in his second visit to Sparta last year. Before that, he hit 97 of 100 shots at the high school state meet in Berea.
Anderson was inducted to the Kentucky Trap League Hall of Fame last year out of recognition for not only being a strong competitor himself but having been instrumental in trap being adopted as a high school sport in Kentucky.
Five years ago, he helped promote a bill in the General Assembly with then-5th District state Rep. Kenny Imes (now Calloway County’s judge-executive) to make trap shooting a high school sport. Thirty schools now have teams, including Calloway County High School.
“I love those kids. The character just bubbles out of them,” said Anderson, who coaches the Clay Crushers with Kenny Wyatt and Kim Hernandez. “I’m glad I’ve had the chance to help them.
