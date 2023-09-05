MURRAY — Dew-soaked grass and the sound of cicadas welcomed the largest contingent of competitors in the history of the Calloway County Invitational to the Calloway County High School campus for the 2023 edition on Saturday morning.
The Murray High and Calloway County varsity squads headlined the event and coaches from both schools left the course impressed with the efforts of their charges.
Calloway Head Coach Jonathan Grooms was pleased with the turnout for the meet that his program hosts each year. In all, more than 600 runners representing all grade levels participated giving some young runners a chance to get their first taste of cross-country action.
“The meet went great,” Grooms exclaimed. “It was the biggest home meet in school history. We had over 600 kids and 30-plus schools on campus to compete.”
While the turnout of young runners was awesome, the varsity five-kilometer race saw Murray High and Calloway County competing with at least 18 other varsity teams. Grooms’ Calloway girls claimed the runner-up trophy while the boys team placed seventh in the team standings. Murray High grabbed sixth place in girls’ action and the Tiger boys came in ninth out of 18 teams.
Reese Settle won the race for Calloway County homecoming queen on Friday but had to settle for a runner-up finish out of 70 competitors in Saturday’s race as Fort Campbell’s Emmie Underwood edged her out for the title. Settle led three Lady Lakers in the top five.
Sadie Lilly finished third while Vayla Carlisle was not far behind in fifth place. Behind that trio was a huge scoring gap for Calloway County as Makenzie Price came in 50th place. Emma Grooms was the final Lady Laker to score with a 53rd-place showing. Brooklyn Price crossed the finish line in 63rd place for Grooms’ squad.
“The girls’ team dominated the front with three in the top five which gave us a nice jump on the field,” Grooms said. “We still have work to do but it was a good early showing.”
Leah Jenkins ran an outstanding race to lead coach Emily Chipman’s Murray High team. Jenkins finished less than three seconds ahead of Calloway County’s Carlisle to nab fourth place.
Sophia Spier claimed 21st while Holly Green finished in 52nd place. Macey Collier and Zoey Mason rounded out the scoring for the Lady Tigers in 69th and 70th place, respectively.
Fort Campbell secured the team title behind Underwood’s victory with 62 points to Calloway County’s total of 73. Marshall County placed third with 75 points. The Lady Tigers scored 134 points for their sixth-place showing out of 18 teams.
Neither local school had a top 10 individual finisher in a crowded boy’s field. With 141 harriers from 18 high schools tackling the Calloway County course, Grooms and Chipman each sent out a large contingent of runners.
Ashton Robinson was the top finisher for Calloway County with his 14th-place showing. Nathan Puckett claimed 23rd, while Tommy Gomez nabbed 31st place. Micah Patton and Roman Carlisle closed out the scoring for the Lakers with respective 39th and 48th finishes.
Ryan Turman (51st), Aiden Grooms (59th), Sean Williams (84th), Jack Jansma (89th), Corban Henshaw (106th), Kameron Myers (111th), and Buxton Harrison (123rd) also finished the race for Grooms’ squad.
“The boys ran the first part of the race as planned but then slipped apart some over the last half,” Grooms said after the meet. “The group is close but needs to move up to really get into the mix to win some meets.”
Chipman’s Tigers once struggled to muster the numbers to field a team with the five runners necessary to qualify for the team standings but that is no longer the case. Murray High had 11 harriers cross the finish line Saturday morning.
Preston Key was the top Murray High finisher in 22nd place while Luke Tompkins secured 35th. Noble Kieffer claimed 53rd place by edging out teammate Chris Bloomdahl (54th). Owen Riddle was the final scorer for the Tigers with his 63rd place showing.
Ben Cauley (72nd), Pablo Perez (76th), Cullen Larkin (83rd), Jack Stiff (86th), Aeden Brogan (95th), and Gavin Gorman (131st) also conquered the five-kilometer course for Murray High.
Liam Black led Paducah Tilghman to 92 points and the team title with his first-place finish. Fort Campbell’s 98 points were good enough for second place while the Lakers claimed seventh place with 145 points. Murray High scored a ninth-place finish with 211 points.
“Today was a great day for my runners,” Chipman exclaimed after the meet. “We had many personal records for this course that were shattered. We also had several kids who ran their first race ever. It’s an exciting time for our team with around 40 members in 6th-12th grade.”
Grooms was pleased overall with the performance of his team despite the event falling on the morning after Calloway County’s football homecoming. The Lakers football game with Fulton County was recently moved from Fulton County to Jack D. Rose Stadium and homecoming subsequently changed from the originally scheduled date of Sept. 8.
“We had Homecoming the night before, so the kids were on their feet more than normal and out later,” Grooms explained. “This had a definite effect on some of the performances no question. Senior Reese Settle was named Homecoming Queen, so she had a nice overall weekend for sure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.