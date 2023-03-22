MURRAY — Talk to Calloway County Head Tennis Coach Brendan Thomas about his girls’ and boys’ prospects for the upcoming season and one thing seems to dominate the conversation. It goes something to the tune of “we’re no longer the young ones. Our players have finally caught up to the other teams and are as old as they are.” In other words, the Lady Lakers and Lakers are the ones entering area courts with age and experience on their side, which is not a bad thing to have in this sport.

So far, this is working in Calloway’s favor. After Monday’s sweep of visiting Ballard Memorial, both the Lady Lakers and Lakers were 3-0 before Tuesday’s match against St. Mary of Paducah was canceled by rain.