MURRAY — Talk to Calloway County Head Tennis Coach Brendan Thomas about his girls’ and boys’ prospects for the upcoming season and one thing seems to dominate the conversation. It goes something to the tune of “we’re no longer the young ones. Our players have finally caught up to the other teams and are as old as they are.” In other words, the Lady Lakers and Lakers are the ones entering area courts with age and experience on their side, which is not a bad thing to have in this sport.
So far, this is working in Calloway’s favor. After Monday’s sweep of visiting Ballard Memorial, both the Lady Lakers and Lakers were 3-0 before Tuesday’s match against St. Mary of Paducah was canceled by rain.
“It’s going pretty well so far,” Thomas said Monday as his team awaited the arrival of Ballard at the Calloway County Tennis Courts and his players practiced their strokes. As they waited, a clear indication of why Calloway has started so well became evident.
These players are having fun and it is carrying over to their play.
“You can definitely see the light in their eyes,” Thomas observed.
This is especially true on the girls’ side, where being older than the opponent seemed to be a factor in the Lady Lakers’ first two wins. They defeated Marshall County and Graves County, two teams that handled Calloway pretty easily last season.
“We played Graves and I talked to their coach and he told me they had lost quite a bit (from last season). That seems to go along with the idea that the teams beating us these last couple of years had several upperclassmen,” Thomas said. “Now, we’re finally starting to see some wins turn around for us.”
Even when the Lady Lakers are young, they have experience, which is the case with freshman Amber Wu, who reached Day 2 of the Region 1 Tournament last year in Paducah. Kaylee Morris is a sophomore who has already won a few matches this season.
After that, though, it is all juniors and seniors. Senior Cana McDonald and junior Gracie Turner won a regional first-round doubles match last year and both look much improved this season and the same is true of junior Emma Fennel, while senior Molly Clark has also looked strong so far this season.
Calloway’s boys starting well this season should not be a surprise because they won 13 matches last spring. They also return lots of experience.
“I think the boys kind of caught some people’s eyes last year,” Thomas said. “This year, I think people are a little bit more on notice, but I see us holding our own, moving forward.
“I think we have multiple people that can get seeded at the region tournament.”
Senior Isaac Schwepker played in the state tournament two seasons ago and classmate Isaac Martin is solid. Freshman Conner Pile is actually a veteran and had good moments last season.
Then, there are cousins Kolt and Jude Bazzell, who advanced to last year’s regional second round as a doubles tandem by winning one of the most memorable matches of that week, outlasting Murray High’s Peter Kerrick and Bryce Kough in three dramatic sets, with the final game ending with a 10-7 score.
After Tuesday’s rainout, Calloway is scheduled to face Mayfield Thursday at the Calloway County Tennis Courts.
