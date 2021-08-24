ELIZABETHTOWN — Calloway County cross country coach Jonathan Grooms led his Laker teams into one of the toughest cross country competitions in the state of Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 21. Runners from more than 50 high school teams descended upon the Elizabethtown Sports Park for the Central Kentucky Run for the Gold. The Laker boys and girls each competed against more than 200 runners in their individual races at the event. Elizabethtown escaped the torrential rains that ravaged western Kentucky on Saturday so conditions were great for the unique nighttime race.
Daniel Puckett led the Laker boys as they competed against some of the best cross country runners from the state of Kentucky. Puckett turned in an outstanding time of 17:18 over the five-kilometer course to finish in 28th place out of 247 competitors to give the returning All-State performer a great start to his junior season. Landon McCartney came in 70th for the Lakers while teammate Dominic Cashion placed inside the top 100 at 98th. Aiden Grooms and Landon Carter crossed the finish line within seconds of each other in 194th and 195th, respectively, for Calloway County. David Foote came in 216th place and Dylan Price rounded at the Laker contingent by finishing in 225th. Conner High School took the boy’s team title while the Laker boys finished in 21st place out of 33 teams.
Reese Settle was the lone Calloway County runner in the girl’s competition. Settle is the favorite to capture the Class 2A regional title this season and finished 25th out of 208 competitors. Settle posted a five-kilometer time of 20:56.
Next up for Calloway Country is a short trip to participate in the Murray Tiger Meet at Murray High School on Saturday, Aug. 28.
