MURRAY — Calloway County's girls basketball team will not be having back-to-back days of competition this weekend, due to Thursday's winter storm that struck western Kentucky.
Tonight, Calloway officials said that Saturday's scheduled contest at Todd County Central was canceled earlier in the day. That game was scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday in Elkton and would have come less than 24 hours aFter tonight's win over Murray High in The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.