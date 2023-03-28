DRAFFENVILLE  — Coach Mike Wicker’s Calloway County girls ran away with the team title at the 2023 Invitational of the South track and field meet Saturday at Marshall County High School. 

The Lady Lakers easily outscored second-place Marshall County, while the Lakers boys claimed fourth place in the team standings. Murray High finished eighth in the girls’ competition and coach Krysten Sebby’s boy’s team came in 20th.