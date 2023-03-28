DRAFFENVILLE — Coach Mike Wicker’s Calloway County girls ran away with the team title at the 2023 Invitational of the South track and field meet Saturday at Marshall County High School.
The Lady Lakers easily outscored second-place Marshall County, while the Lakers boys claimed fourth place in the team standings. Murray High finished eighth in the girls’ competition and coach Krysten Sebby’s boy’s team came in 20th.
Springtime brings flowering fields, erratic weather and track season in western Kentucky. The recent spate of rain, thunderstorms and cold weather gave way to a nice, albeit breezy, day on Saturday as 29 teams from Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee descended upon Draffenville.
Wicker was pleased with the early season effort from his squads.
“I was pretty happy with both of my teams,” Wicker said. “The girl’s team finished first overall. We got a little momentum early and just kept getting good results. We had a great mix of youth and experience to carry us along. The boy’s team finished in fourth overall and had some really good results. Daniel won the Mike Brame award for outstanding distance runner of the meet. This was a really good meet to kick off our outdoor season.”
The Lady Lakers’ effort was bolstered by three first-place finishes and 11 other top-three results. Scoring depth helped Wicker’s squad total 142 points while Marshall came in a distant second with 85 points. Rossview (Tenn.), Northwest (Tenn.), and Trigg County rounded out the top five.
Jaidan Koch won the 800-meter run, Angie Emery claimed the 300-meter hurdles, and the 4x200-meter relay team bolted to a first-place finish for the Lady Lakers. Reese Settle was just behind Koch in the 800 with her third-place showing. Settle also secured a runner-up finish in the 1600-meter run.
Olivia Miles nabbed second in the 400-meter dash and tacked on a sixth-place finish in the high jump. Sayde Lowe was the runner-up in the pole vault while Wicker’s team also received second-place finishes in the 4x400-meter and 4x800-meter relay teams.
The versatile Emma Martin earned third place in the 100-meter hurdles and the long jump. Martin also nabbed seventh place in the triple jump. Brylee Barrow, Eowyn Gesler, and Alec Rodgers claimed the final top three showings for Calloway in the shot put, pole vault, and high jump respectively.
Sadie Lilly came in fourth place in the 3200-meter run while the 4x100-meter relay team placed fifth. Ginny Mikulcik finished sixth in the discus and Keatyn Tynes grabbed seventh in the shot put. Niya Thomas and Lexi McClure rounded out the scoring for the Lady Lakers with eighth-place showings in the 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash respectively.
In boys action, Wicker looked on while Daniel Puckett scored a victory in the 800 and Tate Weatherly won the 110-meter hurdles. Puckett also seized the runner-up position in the 1600 and was named the Mike Brame Most Outstanding Distance Runner for the meet.
Joessiah Reyes nabbed second place in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 110 hurdles. The 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams rounded out the scoring for the Calloway boys.
Marshall won the boys team title by edging out McCracken County 93.5 to 88. Warren East finished third with the Lakers close behind in fourth place. Webster County and Rossview tied for fifth.
As often happens in early high school track and field meets, Sebby’s Murray High teams were short-handed on Saturday. Layla Green boosted the Lady Tigers’ eighth-place team score by winning the 100 hurdles while the boy’s squad posted scoring efforts in four events en route to their 20th-place showing.
“We had some positives and areas where we need to improve,” Sebby said following the meet. “I believe though we are headed in the right direction with both the boys and girls teams.”
Leah Jenkins scored in both the 800 and 1600 with respective seventh and sixth-place finishes for Murray High. Jade Green posted an outstanding effort in the 1600 by placing third.
Kaydence Kindle bounced to the runner-up spot in the long jump. Kindle also scored in the high jump by finishing in a three-way tie for eighth. Flora Falwell nabbed the final individual points for Sebby’s squad by earning an eighth-place tie in the pole vault.
The Lady Tigers rounded out their scoring in three relay events. A fifth-place finish in the 4x800 relay led the way followed by the 4x200 relay team’s seventh-place showing and an eighth-place finish from the 4x100 relay team.
The Murray High boys were led by Max Rosa’s sixth-place effort in the pole vault. The Tigers’ 4x800 relay team scored by claiming eighth place as did Allen Cortino in the 300 hurdles. Ben Davis snatched up the final points of the day for the Tigers with a ninth-place showing in the shot put.
Murray High will host the Murray Quad Meet today, while Calloway will host the 2023 Laker Track Invitational on Saturday.
