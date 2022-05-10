DRAFFENVILLE — The Calloway County and Murray High track and field teams traveled to Marshall County on Saturday for the 2022 Area 1 Championship.
Calloway grabbed third place in the girls team competition, while the Lakers boys finished fourth. Murray High’s girls came in sixth and the Tiger boys earned seventh place.
The event featured 20 teams from across western Kentucky and one of the nation’s best mid-distance runners in Marshall’s Cade Flatt. Flatt was the star of the night, even though he did not compete in the 800-meter run, where he currently holds the fastest time in the nation. Flatt still set meet records in the 200 and 400-meter dash events.
Flatt may have been the one signing autographs but both local schools had individuals claim Area 1 titles of their own.
Calloway’s Daniel Puckett claimed both the 1600 and 3200, while Murray High’s championship came from Jade Oakley’s triumph in the discus.
Head Coach Mike Wicker’s Lady Lakers used their depth to finish a close third with 97 points, behind Marshall (105 points) and Paducah Tilghman (104 points). Calloway got runner-up performances from their 4x100-meter, 4x200 and 4x800 relay teams, as well as a second-place finish from Sayde Lowe in the pole vault.
McKenzie Davis took fourth place in both the 100 and the 200 dash events to go along with her performance on the 4x100 and 4x200 teams. Reese Settle finished third in the 800 and fourth in the 1600. Alec Rodgers was third in the high jump, while Lowe snagged fourth in the 100 hurdles. Sydney Naber scored with sixth-place finishes in the 100 and 300 hurdles. Emma Martin took fifth in the triple jump, sixth in the long jump and eighth in the 300 hurdles.
Emily Brunn earned points with a fifth-place showing in the discus and a seventh-place finish in the shot put. The 4x400 team placed sixth to give the Lady Lakers points in all four relay events. Olivia Miles scored by coming in seventh in the 400. Avery Poston claimed seventh in the 200 and Finley Lencki came in eighth in the 800. Eowyn Gesler and McKenzie Love closed out the Calloway scoring with eighth-place finishes in the pole vault and long jump respectively.
The Murray High girls finished just three points behind fifth-place McCracken County with 62 total points.
Oakley placed sixth in the shot. Leah Jenkins was runner-up in the 3200 and took third in the 1600, while Meg Robinson claimed seventh in the 3200.
Kynzlee Fox seized third in the pole vault. Murray High Head Coach coach Krysten Sebby watched as her 4x100 and 4x200 teams each claimed third place. Kaydence Kindle finished fourth in the long jump and Farris Howard was seventh in the high jump. Jenna Turley came in seventh in the 300 hurdles and scored with an eighth-place showing in the 100 hurdles. Murray High’s 4x800 relay ended the scoring with a sixth-place finish.
The Murray High boys squad also came within three points of fifth place as they scored 44 points to finish behind University Heights (46 points) and Fort Campbell (46.5 points).
The Tigers got a runner-up finish from their relay team of Mason Grant, Xavier Biggers, Kainoa Olive and Christian Seavers in the 4x200 and a third-place showing in the 4x100 to boost their team score. The 4x800 and 4x400 relay teams each claimed fifth to give the Tigers points in all four relay events.
Keaton McCoy grabbed fourth in the 110 hurdles and seventh in the 300 hurdles. Biggers placed fifth in the 200 and Grant scored with a seventh in the 100. Rowdy Sokolowski vaulted to fifth in the pole vault, while Will Mitchum gave the Tigers extra scoring in the field events with his ninth in the shot.
Caleb Cauley and Guervenson Binfield-Smith scored eighth-place finishes in the 400 and 800 respectively. Luke Cross led for four laps in the 3200 before closing out the scoring for the Tigers with an eighth-place finish in the 3200.
Puckett was content to let Cross set the pace in the 3200 before pulling away to his second dramatic win of the night. Tate Weatherly grabbed a pair of runner-up finishes in the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles. Josiah Reyes came in seventh in the 110 hurdles, while Cohen McCartney nabbed fifth in the 300 hurdles for the Lakers.
Gabriel Carson leaped his way to a runner-up finish in the long jump and Dominic Cashion claimed fourth in the 800. Wicker’s squad also scored points in three relay events. The 4x100 team came in sixth and the 4x200 team took seventh before the 4x400 group closed out the Calloway County scoring with a fourth-place finish.
