PADUCAH — Mike Wicker’s Calloway County Lady Lakers turned in a dominant performance on their way to winning the team title at the Area 1 Track and Field Championships hosted by McCracken County on Saturday. The Lakers boy’s team placed seventh while the short-handed Murray High Lady Tigers finished sixth and the Tigers boys came in 15th in the 21-team field.
Alec Rodgers claimed the individual title in the high jump and the 4x400-meter relay team of Angie Emery, Lexi McClure, Olivia Miles, and Brooklyn Smith captured first place to give Calloway County their only event wins of the meet. Superior depth ruled the day for Wicker’s team though as the Lady Lakers scored in all but two events en route to the team title.
Emery, McClure, and Miles joined forces with Niya Thomas to secure second place in the 4x200-meter relay while McClure, Miles, and Smith teamed up with Nageria Smith to claim fourth in the 4x100-meter relay. Vayla Carlisle, Jaidan Koch, Finley Lencki, and Sadie Lilly garnered third-place honors in the 4x800-meter relay for the Lady Lakers.
Reese Settle claimed the runner-up position in the 1600-meter run while Sadie Lilly nabbed third place in the event. Koch secured second in the 800-meter run with Settle finishing right behind in fourth place. Lilly scored with a sixth-place finish in the 3200-meter run and Miles placed sixth in the 400-meter dash.
Emma Martin finished fifth in the 100-meter hurdles and the triple jump while Jaycee Crouch and Emery came in seventh and eighth in the 300-meter hurdles. Nageria Smith scored by placing seventh in the 200-meter dash.
Sayde Lowe earned a runner-up finish in the pole vault while Rodgers added a fourth-place showing in the long jump to her win in the high jump. Hayden Loveless finished just behind Rodgers in seventh place. Brylee Barrow and Keatyn Tynes came in fourth and fifth respectively in the shot put to round out the Calloway County scoring.
In boy’s action, the Lakers received winning performances from Joessiah Reyes 300 hurdles and Landon McCartney in the 800. Reyes also tacked on a sixth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles.
Distance standout Daniel Puckett claimed second in the 3200 and third in the 1600. Puckett also earned a third-place finish in the 4x800 along with McCartney, Dominic Cashion, and Nick Caldwell. The Lakers 4x100 team of Joey Goucher, John Durham, Logan Smith, and Reyes scored with their seventh-place showing.
Myles Yates finished sixth in the long jump. Buxton Harrison closed out the scoring for Calloway County by finishing seventh in the pole vault.
Wicker was pleased with the effort of his squad but knows improvement must continue if Calloway County is going to secure another regional title.
“This is a big win for the girl’s team and program as a whole,” Wicker said. “We went into the meet a little banged up but the girls all stepped up and competed well. We are excited but now isn’t the time to rest. We are gearing up for regionals on May 22nd.”
Murray High coach Krysten Sebby watched her squads compete with intensity despite being short-handed. The Lady Tiger surged to sixth in the team standings behind a standout performance by Layla Green.
Green bolted to first place in the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles. She also earned the runner-up spot in the long jump before joining forces with Kaydence Kindle, Madyson Martin, and Ashley Vonnahme for a fourth-place showing in the 4x200. Flora Falwell placed fifth in the pole vault.
Kindle finished third in the individual 200 while Isabella Bourne came in seventh in the 400. Leah Jenkins earned fifth place in the 800 and Jade Green secured fourth in the 3200. Green and Jenkins teamed up with Bourne and Hannah Elmore to close out the scoring for Murray High with a runner-up finish in the 4x800.
Acey Stricklin posted a third-place finish in the high jump to give the Murray High boys their best showing of the meet. Guervenson Binfield-Smith came in fifth in the 800 while Preston Key turned in an eighth-place effort in the 400.
Key joined Kamden Hudspeth, Griffin McCoy, and Trey Wallace to place eighth in the 4x200 relay. Hudspeth scored with a ninth-place finish in the long jump while Cooper Cunningham added to the Tiger’s point total with his ninth-place showing in the pole vault. Ben Davis rounded out the Murray High scoring with his eighth-place finish in the shot put.
Sebby was proud of the competitors that were available for the meet but knows her team missed several of their top performers.
“It was a great meet with all the competition there,” Sebby said. “Not to take away from those that competed well and set personal bests, but we had multiple top athletes out, so we missed out on some opportunities as well.”
Murray High and Calloway County are looking forward to finishing their season strong as they prepare for their respective regional championships. Murray High will compete in the Class 1A Regional Championships at Mayfield High School on May 18 and Calloway County will host the Class 2A Regional Championships on May 22.
