PADUCAH — Mike Wicker’s Calloway County Lady Lakers turned in a dominant performance on their way to winning the team title at the Area 1 Track and Field Championships hosted by McCracken County on Saturday. The Lakers boy’s team placed seventh while the short-handed Murray High Lady Tigers finished sixth and the Tigers boys came in 15th in the 21-team field. 

Alec Rodgers claimed the individual title in the high jump and the 4x400-meter relay team of Angie Emery, Lexi McClure, Olivia Miles, and Brooklyn Smith captured first place to give Calloway County their only event wins of the meet. Superior depth ruled the day for Wicker’s team though as the Lady Lakers scored in all but two events en route to the team title.

Tags

Recommended for you