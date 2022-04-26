PADUCAH — The Calloway County track and field teams had a strong showing in the 2022 Paducah Tilghman Invitational on Saturday at McRight Field.
Racing at the home of their region rival, a program that has won numerous state titles, the Lady Lakers secured the team title, while the boy’s squad finished fourth out of 15 teams from Kentucky and Tennessee.
Head Coach Mike Wicker’s squads swept the 3200-meter run as Bella Swain brought home the girls title and Daniel Puckett triumphed in the boys competition. The Lady Lakers got a second win from the 4x400-meter relay team of Olivia Anderson, Jaycee Crouch, Madison Futrell and Olivia Miles. Tate Weatherly captured the 110-meter hurdles for the Lakers’ only other victory.
Superior depth shined through for the Lady Lakers as they claimed the team title with a score of 145. Tilghman finished as the runner-up with 128.5 points.
Calloway nailed down four runner-up finishes to go along with its two wins. Anderson clocked the second-fastest time in the 100 hurdles and Alec Rodgers was the runner-up in the high jump. The 4x200 relay team of McKenzie Davis, McKenzie Love, Miles and Avery Poston, along with the 4x800 team of Futrell, Swain, Finley Lencki and Brooklyn Smith, supplied the other second-place finishes.
Swain added to her scoring with third place in the 1600-meters and she anchored the 4x100 team that came in third. Davis finished fifth and sixth in the 100 and 200, respectively. She was also a member of the third-place 4x100 team. Miles claimed third in both the 400 and the high jump, while Love claimed fourth in the long jump and was part of the 4x100 team along with Poston.
Lencki and Futrell scored in the 800 run by placing third and fifth, respectively. Sydney Naber joined in on the scoring with a pair of fourth-place finishes in the 100 and 300 hurdles. Emma Martin posted fifth-place showings in the 300 hurdles and the long jump and added fourth in the triple jump to the team’s tally.
Sayde Lowe claimed sixth in the triple jump and placed third in the pole vault. Eowyn Gesler came in just behind Lowe in the pole vault with a fourth-place finish.
Four different Lady Lakers scored in the throwing events as Lydia Bell and Maronda Sheridan finished fifth and eighth respectively. Emily Brunn placed fourth in the discus, while Ginny Mikulcik scored with a ninth-place finish.
The depth of the home-standing Paducah Tilghman team overwhelmed the field in boys action by scoring 153.5 points. Wicker’s squad managed 89.5 points for fourth.
Weatherly added a runner-up finish in the 300 hurdles to his title in the 110 hurdles and Puckett claimed third in the 1600 to go with his win in the 3200.
Josiah Reyes came in fifth in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles. Gabriel Carson placed sixth in the 200 and tacked on a fourth-place finish in the long jump, while John Durham grabbed seventh in the long jump. Durham was also a member of the 4x100 team that claimed third place.
Timarian Bledsoe, Sam Chapman and Weatherly joined Durham on the 4x100 team. Dominic Cashion snared third place in the 800 and Preston Carraway finished sixth in the 400. That duo teamed up with Price Aycock and Cohen McCartney for a fourth-place showing in the 4x400.
Aycock bounded to seventh place in the high jump, while Corbin Hinshaw scored in the event with a ninth-place finish. Hinshaw also scored in the pole vault with a seventh-place showing. Reese Henderson and Jason Lopez rounded out the scoring for the Lakers with fifth- and sixth-place finishes in the triple jump.
