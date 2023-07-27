MURRAY— If it seems as if today’s Kentucky 2A Championships Section 1 Golf Tournament for Calloway County is arriving a bit early this season, well, that is because it is.
Where this event has been played in late August the past two years, it is being played in the teeth of the summer heat this time with high temperatures expected in the mid-90s today with heat index readings rising into the 100s. That is sure to provide a stiff challenge to the players that will be trying their luck at the Breckenridge Golf Course in Morganfield with Union County serving as host.
This is a big opportunity for Calloway senior Javen Campbell as she will be seeking her third straight win in this event. Two years ago, she had to face wet conditions in Providence before a warm, but sunny day emerged from a rainy start last year at Boots Randolph Golf Course at Lake Barkley State Resort Park near Cadiz.
This is also coming in only Calloway’s second event of the season after Tuesday’s Marshall County Invitational at Calvert City Country Club in Calvert City.
Along with Campbell, Laker senior Micah Koenecke would seem to be a player to watch today after he fought the heat Tuesday to emerge with a hard-earned 83 for 18 holes.
Calloway has not had a boys player qualify for the 2A state event the past two seasons and would like to change that today. Last year, the Lakers were third as a team with host Trigg County getting that win by a wide margin over Paducah Tilghman. The Lady Lakers just missed winning the girls’ side as Union emerged with the win.
Today’s winning teams and the top 10 individuals will qualify for the state tournament in September at Owensboro.
