MURRAY— If it seems as if today’s Kentucky 2A Championships Section 1 Golf Tournament for Calloway County is arriving a bit early this season, well, that is because it is.

Where this event has been played in late August the past two years, it is being played in the teeth of the summer heat this time with high temperatures expected in the mid-90s today with heat index readings rising into the 100s. That is sure to provide a stiff challenge to the players that will be trying their luck at the Breckenridge Golf Course in Morganfield with Union County serving as host.

