WEST PADUCAH — Calloway County took care of First District champion Carlisle County, 8-5, Saturday night in the first round of the Region 1 Baseball Tournament at McCracken County High School.
However, the Lakers’ run ended Sunday evening with a 7-1 loss to a suddenly-hot St. Mary squad out of Paducah. This closed Calloway’s season at 17-17.
“We fortunate to have a great group of young men this season,” said Calloway Head Coach Travis Turner, whose team advanced to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2018. “Our guys really became a family this year, and they were great teammates regardless of the outcome each day.
“We are certainly disappointed to fall short of the regional championship game, but I am very proud of the first-class manner in which our kids competed all season long.”
The Lakers had to dig deep Saturday night against the Comets. Both teams had 11 hits, but it was the Lakers delivering late, scoring two big runs to gain some breathing room.
Calloway opened the night with a four-run first inning, but the Comets were pesky, scoring once in the first and twice in the third to stay close. Both teams tallied in the fourth before the Comets pulled even closer with a run in the fifth to trail 6-5.
However, the Lakers kept the Comets at bay with two runs in the sixth, then held firm the rest of the way. Helping the Lakers’ cause was not committing a single error, compared to three for Carlisle.
Colby White and Isaac Ward had the biggest nights at the plate for Calloway. White finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and scored a run, while Ward was 2-for-4 with two RBIs of his own and a run scored.
Gage Bazzell had the other RBI in the game as he went 1-for-3, while Cadwell Turner scored two runs in going 2-or-4 at bat. White and Ty Weatherly both had doubles in the win.
White was the winning pitcher as he struck out two batters while walking one hitter. He received strong backup help from Cadwell Turner (five strikeouts, four hits and one walk) and Matthew Ray, who went the final two innings and did not allow a hit in two innings of work.
Calloway entered Sunday’s contest with St. Mary looking for their third straight win against the Vikings this season.
However, St. Mary (19-8) has proven to be quite difficult to handle late in the season, winnings seven of its last eight outings, including a surprising upset of a Paducah Tilghman team that seemed to be one of western Kentucky’s best in the district tournament.
St. Mary immediately answered a Calloway tally in the opening inning with two of its own in the bottom half. The Vikings then added one run each in the second and fourth innings, two more in the fifth before finishing the scoring with a run in the sixth.
Cadwell Turner was 2-for-4 at the plate and had the Lakers’ only RBI. Braden Pingle was 1-for-3 on the night and scored the only Calloway run.
Where Calloway had been error-free Saturday night, the Laker defense had five errors against the Vikings. Austin Collie took the loss on the mound, only allowing five hits in 4 1/3 innings with five strikeouts. Ward finished the game from the mound, going 1 2/3 innings and allowing two hits with one strikeout.
