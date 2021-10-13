OWENSBORO — The Calloway County cross country teams took to the trails of Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro on Saturday morning for the Daviess County Classic. Daniel Puckett led the Lakers to an 11th place finish out of 23 teams in boys’ action. The Calloway girls came in fourth out of 14 teams behind Reese Settle.
Puckett shattered his personal best time by finishing the five-kilometer course in an outstanding time of 16:50.16. Puckett’s time was good enough for a 12th place finish in a very fast race that featured 226 competitors. Landon McCartney came in 37th and Dominic Cashion 44th for the Lakers. Ezra Foote placed 92nd, while Nick Caldwell managed a 111th place finish to round out the scoring for Calloway County. Other Lakers finishing the race were Aiden Grooms (134th), Landon Carter (151st), Nathan Puckett (164th), Gary Rodgers (168th) and Cesar Villeda (188th).
The Lakers were only two points behind Graves County for 10th place despite missing their number four runner David Foote. Rock Bridge High School from Columbia, Missouri scored a remarkable 15 points by sweeping the top five spots to claim the team championship.
In the girl’s race, Settle led the way for Calloway County with a 17th place finish out of 141 runners. Addison Jennings placed 24th while Bella Swain came in 36th. Angie Emery and Bella Norsworthy were the final Calloway County runners to score points in 43rd and 62nd, respectively. Sadie Lilly (70th) and Rayne Elkins (78th) also finished the race for the Lakers.
Calloway County managed a fourth-place finish in the team competition in spite of being short-handed. The Lakers were without Vayla Carlisle who is their fourth-rated runner. Rock Bridge High School won the team title easily by placing four runners in the top six and five in the top nine.
Calloway County will now turn their focus to preparing for the regional championships held on Oct. 23 at Trigg County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.