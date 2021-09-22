GREENVILLE — The Calloway County cross country teams ventured up to Greenville for the Mustang Stampede at Muhlenberg County High School. Coach Jonathan Grooms set up this season to take his team outside of the local area to challenge them. Calloway County finished second out of 13 complete teams and the boys came in eighth out of 17 teams.
Reese Settle led the Lakers with a third-place finish in the girl’s race with teammate Addison Jennings claiming the fourth spot. Bella Norsworthy and Vayla Carlisle came in 30th and 32nd, respectively, for the Lakers. Sadie Lilly was the final point scorer for Calloway County in 43rd place out of 115 competitors. Emma Martin was the final Calloway County finisher in 93rd place. The Lakers were without the services of their senior leader Bella Swain.
Grooms was pleased with the efforts of his young team.
“The girls had a great day,” Grooms said. “We finished second against nearly all the teams in Western Kentucky with several of the girls being new to the 5K distance. Reese and Addison are a nice 1-2 combo to really cement our position near the top in any race.”
In boy’s action, Daniel Puckett turned in his best time of the season to finish sixth in a race that featured several of the best runners in the state. Dominic Cashion came in 19th while David Foote followed in 39th place. Nick Caldwell finished in 70th place while Aiden Grooms rounded out the Calloway County scorers in 85th place out of 164 finishers. Ezra Foote (92nd), Landon Carter (104th), Isaac Martin (112th), Gary Rogers (136th), and Cesar Villeda (151st) were the other Lakers to finish the five-kilometer race. Calloway County was without one of their top performers as Landon McCartney was forced to miss the race.
Grooms had praise for Puckett and how his squad is coming together.
“Daniel ran a smart race putting himself in the mix to win with a mile to go,” Grooms said. “He came up short in the end, but he went for it instead of playing it safe. We are dealing with quarantines with both teams causing us to be missing some key pieces, but the good news is that some of the younger runners are really stepping up and running well.”
Calloway County continues its season this weekend at the Marshall County Invitational. The Calloway County girls will hit the course at 9:30 a.m., with the boy’s race immediately following at 10:15 a.m. at Marshall County High School.
